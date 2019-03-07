"Back Pain – It’s More Common Than You Think" - new advice on dealing with back pain from Dr. Matthew Bogard

Website of Dr Matt Bogard at matthewbogardmd Matthew Bogard MD Omaha Nebraska Dr Matt Bogard Omaha Nebraska Blog of Dr Matt Bogard Iowa Doctor Matthew Bogard MD Family Medicine

Back pain is one of the more annoying things a person can suffer from. The pain lingers in your back muscles and doesn't budge. All activity is impeded by the discomfort. Medications are only modestly effective. Most people suffering from back pain try to ignore it and fortunately it often resolves on its own. However, sometimes the pain can be very serious and can lead to major complications down the road.

If you experience back pain, you must not ignore it. Look for the cause of pain by rewinding your recent activities. Back pain is common in people who sit in their office chair for long intervals. Also, workers who lift heavy items on a daily basis are at a risk of developing it.

Causes of Back Pain

Many things can contribute to developing back pain. Here is a list of the most common causes of backache. If you are suffering from this condition, consider these causes to find possible reason for you back pain.

Improper Posture

If you often find yourself slouching in your office chair or sitting with a hunched back at the dinner table, work to correct your posture. Sitting with improper posture can trigger pain over time. When you slouch in your chair, your spinal cord is bent in a curved shape. With the passage of time, the discs in your backbone shift because of your improper posture while sitting. When the disc shifts, you feel pain because the nerves in your spinal cord get constricted.

To avoid back pain, you should work on improving your posture. Make sure your shoulders aren't drooping while you walk. Walking with the correct posture is a first step to avoiding back pain. Moreover, you should often remind yourself to sit straight while you are sitting in your office chair or at home. Also, you can use a back support while sitting to keep your backbone straight.

Restricted Movement

Lack of movement is another reason people develop back pain. If you sit for long intervals during the day, you're at a risk of developing back pain. This kind of backache starts from the neck and spreads downwards along the backbone.

People who spend significant time at their desk working or playing games on the computer need to take frequent breaks to stretch and move about. If you're a consummate gamer who spends hours playing Fortnite, you need to take out some time for exercise to prevent yourself from developing back pain.

Accident or Injury

If you've recently been involved in an accident or suffered a back injury, it is possible that you are suffering from back pain. If the pain remains for weeks, or causes leg numbness, difficulty passing urine or bowel movements, weakness in your feet or difficulty walking, you need to consult a doctor. Prolonged pain after accident can be a sign of serious muscle injury or spinal cord damage.

Improper Bending While Lifting

Improper lifting technique can result in severe lower back pain. While lifting a heavy object, make sure that you do not bend your back and keep your chest outwards. Moreover, hold the object as close as possible to yourself. This will reduce the strain on your body. Also, while turning, do not twist your waist. Always change your direction through your feet. Moving your waist will result in developing back pain.

If you're suffering from back pain because of any of the above-mentioned reasons, you should tell your doctor about it.

