Tauler Smith’s Valerie Saryan named Top 40 Young Lawyer by NAOWIL

LOS ANGELES, USA, February 22, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Attorney Valerie Saryan has been selected as a Top 40 Young Lawyer in Business Law by the National Alliance of Women in Law.Saryan’s practice focuses on commercial litigation and she specializes in transactional law, fashion law, and false advertising. Saryan is a graduate of Whittier College School of Law and received her Bachelor’s degree in Political Science from Tufts University in Massachusetts. She joined Tauler Smith LLP in 2016.“I am proud to see Ms. Saryan’s hard work get recognized at such an early stage in her career,” said Robert Tauler , of Tauler Smith LLP. NAOWIL honors the best women lawyers in the country as part of their mission to advance the position of women in the legal profession.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.