Beneficial Law Firm Marketing Strategies that Actually Work

What are some marketing strategies that will help law firms get more clients?

I've rounded up the top five legal marketing trends that you will need to include in your digital strategy if you want to compete with the other law firms out there successfully.” — Mary Ann Fasanella, CEO ACE

The legal field officially reached over-saturation in 2009. Now, in 2019, it's unfortunate to say that the bulk of law firms are still feeling the effects of this trend. This has come to negatively impact partners in two particular ways: there's ferocious competition to get ahold of the best and brightest new talent, and it has become even more difficult to acquire clients.

How do I know this? Well, because it's the same topic of conversation I continue to have with senior attorneys and law firm partners over and over again.

1. Invest in lawyer-specialized content marketing and SEO

Search engine optimization (SEO) refers to the practice of enhancing your website to rank better on search engines like Google and Bing when people search for services your firm provides. Gone are the days when people would thumb through the Yellow Pages to find a lawyer. Now, when someone needs a particular service, they perform a Google search on their smartphone or use voice commands to instantly find what they're looking for.

This is why it's so important for your law practice to appear on the first page of Google's results. In fact, it's been found that the top five search results on Google receive 70% of clicks. (https://alphametic.com/seo-statistics-value)

And, probably the biggest SEO problem facing lawyers today is that their websites are not mobile-friendly. This refers to when a website is not fast to load on a mobile device, which results in the user exiting the page.

However, optimizing your website for mobile is only half the battle. There are also other aspects of SEO that need to be considered to improve your website rankings, including:

Adding a form of code to your website called "schema" which helps search engines understand the purpose of your website (https://schema.org/Attorney)

Optimizing internal pages on your site for specific keywords related to your firm's services

Including important, relevant keywords in all titles, images, and heading tags across the website

Optimizing all images on the website with keyword-driven descriptions

Content marketing, which I will explain in further detail later on in this post.

2. Broaden your online presence to include local SEO, PPC, social media, and video marketing

If you want to succeed in the law firm marketing world, you have to utilize all online real estate available to you. This refers to the platforms that you own, which can include your Google My Business listing, your firm's Facebook page, and more. You'll also have to work on collecting business reviews and starting some paid search ad campaigns (PPC).

3. Use your website as a continuous sales agent

People don't rely on traditional phone book methods to find local businesses anymore. Now, they simply pull up Google and search for whichever service they are in need of. And, with 46% of all searches today being local, is imperative that your website is equipped to handle any potential new clients that land there.

This means that if you want to successfully convert new talent or clients, your website needs to be fast, engaging, authoritative, and mobile-friendly.



4. Maintain your firm's reputation to use presence online for recruitment

Client reviews are one of the most important tools available to attorneys. When it comes to hiring someone for a service or even just making a purchase, I know the first thing that I personally do is check the reviews. And, I'm not the only one.

It's been proven that 72% of people say that positive reviews make them trust a local business more, and 93% of customers actually say that their buying decisions are influenced by online reviews.

This being the case, you can see why it's crucial to generate online reviews of your services if you want to convert new clients.

5. Keep track of all efforts and analyze everything you do

When it comes to marketing and advertising, time is money - and no lawyer wants to waste their efforts on strategies that aren't providing results. This is why you need to carefully monitor and measure each one of your campaigns to see what works and what doesn't.

Unfortunately, business owners tend to pay attention to metrics when they should be focused on Key Performance Indicators or KPIs. The KPIs that lawyers should be looking at when it comes to their marketing strategy are:



Leads

Revenue

Total new clients

Cost per lead (CPL)

Return on marketing investment (ROMI)

Booking rate (from calls)

Lead-to-sale conversion rate

How Can You Get Obtain The Best Attorney Marketing? Work With The Best Law Firm Marketing Agency

