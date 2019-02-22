Get The Referral has a New Face

Get The Referral unveils new look.

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, February 22, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- After 5 years, it is nice to have a new face for our brand.

The change incorporated a new identity for the GTR brand and our referral app, the Advocator.

The idea of our new brand logo is to highlight the talk box in the middle of the letter "R" to focus on the communication capabilities of our referral software, showing how now we go even beyond a referral program!

The Advocator App Icon now is clean and highlights the shape of a triangle, to show how connections are built from top to bottom, from advocates to friends and family, expanding the network and business!

According to our CEO Jamey Vumback "We are excited to show the world our new logo that represents the 'New' GTR. With technology changing all the time, we also need to change. This new identity allows us to share with our customers a more robust and industry-leading software platform that not only connects companies to their customers through their branded customer app, but also provides our customers new innovative technology allowing them to use SMS and Ringless voicemail to stay in touch and top of mind with their customer base. "

About GetTheReferral: Created in 2014 by a former solar company owner, James Vumback, the company offers the only referral platform with a customized branded app to streamline the referral process.



