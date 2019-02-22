This Weekend Award Show Talent Receive Gift Bags in the Comfort of Their Hotel Suites. Win One Here!

This Weekend Award Show Nominees Receive Gift Bags Valued at Over $20,000 in the Comfort of Their Hotel Suites. Find Out How You Can Win A Gift Bag.

BEVERLY HILLS, CA, UNITED STATES, February 22, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Gifting participants for the 2019 Red Carpet Gift Bag Hotel Awards Hotel Weekend Gift Bag include:

Tieks by Gavrieli Gift Certificate, The Organic Lip Balm Company Lip Balm and Lip Reading, Gift Voucher for VERONIQUE SALAGEAN TURBANS LONDON, Nancy Ganz Shape Wear, Bryte Life Electrolyte Club Soda with Tito’s Vodka, Sandy Swim Swimwear, Trish Corbett’s Book How to Raise Kids With Integrity, aaina & co. bracelet, Finn Bali Gift Voucher, Tracie Eaton Art Gift Voucher, Innov8tive Nutrition Gift Pack, Bernadette O'Connor’s Book Let's Go Home, Aviation Hydration, Harness Authentic Community Magazine, PartyLite Candle, Kick Axe Hat and Gift Certificate, BB Becker Necklace, CocoDot Hand Sanitizer, Drug Free Pain Relief Book by Suzanne McTier Browne, Peter Charleston’s Book Closer, Gift Certificate for Le Petite Tarot, Pure Alchemy Life Gift Pack, Hair Products by Cibu, City Threads Baby Product, To Love an Outlaw Book by Laurencia Hoffman, a selection of seaweed snacks by Seasnax, WildFlower Healing Stick, WildFlower Cooling Stick, Urban Juve Anti-Aging Serum and Lip Balm, UP Fitness Books and Gift Certificate, New Zealand Health Food Co. Manuka Honey Drops, The Pearl Laguna, UP Fitness Books and Gift Certificate, Ramune Sangaria USA Soda, RepChamp Macarons, Hungry Girl Book Simply 6, and books by Lady Amber Reviews and PR Summer Bride by Shanna Hatfield, Twisted Love by R. Linda, Fling Club and He Loves Your Not by Tara Brown and 120 Days by M. Stratton.



Tweet this press release for a chance to win one of these amazing gift bags. A winner will be chosen at random after The Oscars Broadcast on Sunday Evening.



Hollywood Swag Bag is procured by www.hollywoodswagbag.com and www.celebrityhollywoodgifting.com.au

Follow Hollywood Swag Bag Twitter (@swaggivesback), and Instagram (@hollywoodswagbag).

Direct press inquiries to lisagalbianchi@gmail[dot]com.

Hollywood Swag Bag www.hollywoodswagbag.com in conjunction with www.hollywoodbaskets.com is a luxury gifting company that represents various brands from US and worldwide to provide gifts to celebrities through luxury hotels in Los Angeles and New York.

Hollywood Swag Bag is in no way associated with The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences or any of their affiliates.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.