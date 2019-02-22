CompTIA Welcomes Identity Maestro to Membership Roster

Identity Maestro Logo

Identity Maestro joins leading information technology industry association

EDMONTON, ALBERTA, CANADA, February 22, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CompTIA, the leading non-profit trade association for the global information technology (IT) industry, welcomed Identity Maestro, a leading software development company focused on empowering Help and Service Desks to provide simplified Identity Management as a Service, to its membership roster of leading technology companies.

“Companies such as Identity Maestro are the lifeblood of the technology industry, which employs an estimated 50 million people worldwide and contributes $5 trillion annually to the global economy,” said Nancy Hammervik, executive vice president for industry relations at CompTIA. “With its commitment to bringing innovation to customers, career opportunities for its staff and economic and social benefits to its community, Identity Maestro is a strong addition to our growing membership ranks.”

“Identity Maestro has long been a proponent of Identity Management as a Service best practices for IT Help Desk teams, so it makes perfect sense that we would join an association that guides the standards for our industry,” says Davin Cooke, US Director of Business Development. “We are proud to have become CompTIA members and look forward to adding our voice to the IT discussions.”

Identity Maestro brings over 16 years of experience helping Government, Education and Enterprise clients meet Identity Management best practices through secure delegated task authority over directory systems, CRMs and legacy line-of-business applications. Recently, Identity Maestro launched its Microsoft Azure based system for MSPs and Service Desk teams.

CompTIA members have access to tools and resources to help them stay on the leading edge of the tech industry, including education and training on the latest innovations; comprehensive research on the industry trends, best business practices tools and other valuable business management resources. The association also provides opportunities for member interaction and networking, where companies come together with their peers to address business challenges and other issues impacting the industry. Finally, CompTIA is the leading provider of vendor-neutral skills certifications for technology professionals around the world.

About Identity Maestro

A better and simpler way to manage hybrid identities.

Identity Maestro, a Canadian software company, with operations in the US and Germany, develops solutions to consolidate MSPs’ and Help/Service Desks’ Identity Management into a single pane of glass and empowers them to offer simplified, scalable, and affordable Identity Management as a Service. Improve your Help Desk operations, increase efficiencies, and boost your security and compliance. Easily manage your clients’ legacy applications, Active Directory, Azure AD, Microsoft 365, and Dynamics environments through secure delegated task authority and automated workflows – from a single, accessible web-based interface. www.identitymaestro.com

About CompTIA

The Computing Technology Industry Association (CompTIA) is a leading voice and advocate for the $5 trillion global information technology ecosystem; and the more than 50 million industry and tech professionals who design, implement, manage, and safeguard the technology that powers the world’s economy. Through education, training, certifications, advocacy, philanthropy, and market research, CompTIA is the hub for advancing the tech industry and its workforce. www.comptia.org

Contacts

Davin Cooke – US Director of Business Development

Identity Maestro

1-281-881-2327

dcooke@identitymaestro.com

Steven Ostrowski – Director, Corporate Communications

CompTIA

630-678-8468

sostrowski@comptia.org



