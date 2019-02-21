Monsieur Job Release Seductive New Video for Cover of The Stooges "I Wanna Be Your Dog"

The Group Adds A Synth-Driven Tinge and Provocative Visual Elements For Gritty, Sexy Cover of The Stooges 1969 Classic

CALI, COLOMBIA, February 21, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Following their latest release and video "La Melancholic Happy" ft. Clindistino which dropped just last month, Monsieur Job is back with a new track and video that stands out amongst their usual Pop/Latino/Underground sound. Check out “ I Wanna Be Your Dog ” via Musik Radio Promotions and Basswalk Latino!WATCH: Monsieur Job “I Wanna Be Your Dog" (Official Video)Covering the famed propto-punk pioneers, their latest “I Wanna Be Your Dog” gives a refreshingly dark and alluring edge to the group through the powerhouse vocals of frontman Toby Holguin. And with the video capturing the sultry essence of the songs lyrics and scenes that combine some of the most beautiful women on earth with inticing visuals and even a live boa constrictor, it’s the perfect combination of hard-core and sexy.Coming off the success of singles like “Chow Chow Eyyy Pow Pow”, “Niña Shake Your Body”, “Kick It”, and “Chilliando Hangueando” tearing up charts across the globe in the last year - “Pica Pica” also charted at #1 on the Digital Radio Tracker Top 10 and at #1 on the Euro Indie Music Chart! With “La Melancholic Happy” continuing its rise as well, it further solidifies the overall success of “BASS PA$$I” with fans worldwide clamoring for more of Monsieur Job’s unique music flavor.“Now we're gonna be face-to-face And I'll lay right down in my favorite place”Toby Holguin dreams music, lives music and gives music life. It was Toby’s vision to create Monsieur Job, a band that will rock you make you move your feet. A band that will make you cry with passion. Formed by Toby Holguin from Cali, Colombia, a beautiful place high in the mountains above the clouds . Toby then asked Stan Kolev from Sofia, Bulgaria, Charlie Illera from Barranquilla, Colombia, and Leo Jaramillo from Bogota, Colombia to become one musically as Monsieur Job.All of them them live and breathe their own style of music combined they are Monsieur Job. Toby, Stan, and Charlie spin records as DJs constantly for different pools and venues around the world. Moreover, Toby had the idea to start doing Urban Music besides Chill Out and Electronic Music, which is the vision that created the album “Bass Passi”. They started dropping broken beats with a more festive, shaky, groovy Caribbean latin flavor turning it into an international exclusive mash up of world talents and a unique blend of genres.For their debut release of “Chow Chow Eyyy Pow Pow”, the record has hit the Euro Indie Music Chart at #1 for 9 consecutive weeks, the Digital Radio Tracker Top 10, and the Billboard Hot 100, Billboard Top 100 Songs for their single. “Niña Shake Your Body” also charted on the Billboard Hot 100, while their album “Bass Passi” hit the Top 200 for Best Albums as well as #2 on the Billboard Latin Albums chart.“Bass Passi” was recorded in Bogota and Miami at Basswalk Studios, Outta Limits Studios in Miami, and Barba Studios in Belgrade and mastered at Sterling Studios, New York.As they unleash “I Wanna Be Your Dog”, Monsieur Job is surely ready to bring new flavors to their ever-evolving sound in 2019!For More on Monsieur Job, VISIT:ORFacebook.com/MonsieurJobInstagram: @MonsieurJobMusicaManagement and Booking By Musik and Film - For More Info, VISIT: www.MusikandFilm.com OR Email promotions@musikandfilm.comFor More on Basswalk Latino, VISIT: www.Basswalk.com/bwla/about For Press Inquiries, CONTACT: Rick [AT] RickEberleagency.com###



