Senior Writers Have One Month to Enter Ageless Authors Writing Contest

Before March 15, Senior Writers Should Submit Your Best Writing in Memoir, Humor, Adventure, Romance and Poetry Categories to Win Cash Prizes and Publishing.

DALLAS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, February 21, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Friday, March 15 is the deadline for the third annual Ageless Authors Writing Contest. Writers age 65 and older should go online to agelessauthors.com/current-contests/ to review rules and guidelines and submit entries.

Cash prizes and certificates of excellence will be awarded for the outstanding memoir, humor, adventure and romance writing, plus poetry. Entries can be fiction or nonfiction. Stories should be no more than 3,500 words and poems a maximum of 50 lines. Submitters can enter work that has been previously published or entered in other contests.

"Our purpose is to help older people be creative as long as possible," says Larry Upshaw, a long-time writer, editor and now executive director of Ageless Authors. "We think of everything as a work in progress. No matter whether you were successful before, get your work out, dust it off and go at it again. The secret to success is often great rewriting."

This contest attracts both professional writers and those who followed other careers and just now have time to write. Upshaw says the so-called amateur writers often produce the best and most surprising work.

The greatest competition will be for the best entry in the entire contest. The winner will receive the Bivona Prize for bold, innovative writing. The award honors novelist and poet Ginnie Siena Bivona, who co-founded Ageless Authors in 2016 and died earlier this year.

Ageless Authors personnel carry out unique book signings and readings for senior writers in bookstores and retirement communities all across the country.

A $20 entry fee is required with each submission. For this fee, submissions are read by at least two judges, who will comment on each piece of work. If a judge sees a way to improve the work, he or she may offer suggestions to authors. Most judges are writers, editors or teachers and prolific readers of literature.

Ageless Authors is the only nationwide writers’ group dedicated exclusively to encouraging and promoting the work of senior writers. The winning entries in this contest will be published in an anthology of best work late next year. Contestants in this contest can purchase a copy of the first anthology of senior work to see the high quality of work by going to AgelessAuthors.com.

Ageless Authors also offers publishing services to older authors who need help getting their work into the marketplace.



