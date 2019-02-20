Rodin Younessi Was One of the Only Americans to Compete in the 2013 Blancpain Endurance Series

PALM BEACH, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, February 20, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Motorsports enthusiast and celebrated racecar driver Rodin Younessi has enjoyed many driving privileges in his racing career. Among other accolades, Mr. Younessi’s team was selected to compete in the 2013 Blancpain Endurance Series competition, making him one of only a handful of Americans announced for their 2013 racing calendar. Rodin Younessi has pursued a passion for motorsports for years, racing cars and motorcycles since an early age and eventually purchasing a series of high-volume dealerships. He’s competed in a range of elite races around the world and was selected as one of the only Americans to compete in the 2013 Blancpain Endurance Series.The Blancpain Endurance race of 2013 was the third season of the Endurance Series and took place from April 14 to September 22. The international race began in Monza, Italy and ended months later in Nurburgring, Germany but featured other locations along the way (such as Silverstone and Paul Ricard, among others). It featured five rounds in total, with each race lasting around three hours––excluding the 24 Hours of Spa-Francorchamps and the 1000 km Nürburgring events).Leading his own team, Rodin Younessi entered the Endurance Series through MRS (Molitor Racing Systems) as the operating team. Molitor Racing Systems also announced drivers like Brazilian Carlos Kray and Austrian Philipp Eng for the season’s lineup. Together, Rodin Younessi and his teammates shared the wheel of a McLaren MP4-12C GT3, though none of them were strangers to high performance, luxury-class sports cars. Mr. Younessi was the only American driver of the entire series to compete in a McLaren.Younessi became acquainted with endurance racing after competing at the 8th Edition Dunlop 24hr of Dubai. In the Dunlop race, he drove the MRS McLaren MP4-12C GT3 and gained critical experience with the motorsports brand. Before that, though, Rodin Younessi privately tested the vehicle at Hockenheimring in Germany and used the factory race simulator at the McLaren Technology Center in the UK to prepare himself for the upcoming races."I was able to compete in the McLaren MP4-12C GT3 at 24hr of Dubai a few months ago, and was very impressed with the car's performance,” said Rodin Younessi before the 2013 Endurance Series kicked off. “I anticipate good results with my teammates." Rodin Younessi was always involved in motorsports growing up, gaining significant experience first with motorcycle competitions and eventually racing open-wheel and sports cars. In his career, he’s competed in the USF2000 National Championship in the series' National Class as well as the F2000 Championship Series. He also raced in a Performance Tech Prototype Challenge Car at the 2012 ALMS Grand Prix of Baltimore. He formed his own competing team in 2012 (called Younessi Racing) to compete in the Firestone Indy Lights and has successfully advanced his racing career ever since.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.