Working to Stop Human Trafficking in the Americas - Conference Announced

WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, USA, February 20, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In a world where fundamental human rights are being abused, a group of human rights advocates from across the United States are gathering together to stand up for human rights and protect core American values.

Youth for Human Rights International announced that their U.S. National Human Rights Conference will be in Washington, DC, on April 11th – 13th 2019. This three-day event is bringing together youth and passionate advocates from across the United States to focus on key human rights issues related to human trafficking in the United States and neighboring countries. The theme of this year's conference is "Working to Stop Human Trafficking in the Americas."

Last year’s Conference focused on two key pieces of legislation to help reduce human trafficking and protect trafficking victims. These two pieces of legislation have since been signed into law. These new laws are a step in the right direction, but there is much more work to be done to create a United States of America that is free from all forms of slavery. The Global Slavery Index 2018 estimates that on any given day there are over 400,000 people living in conditions of modern day slavery in the United States.



The conference will include visits to Capitol Hill, giving attendees the opportunity to meet and discuss important human rights issues, including human trafficking with their government representatives. Youth ages 14 – 28 are being encouraged to attend, to make their voices heard and encourage all members of Congress to promote human rights as an important national interest.



“Surveys have shown that many American citizens, politicians included, are not aware of the 30 human rights listed in the Universal Declaration of Human Rights. How can America’s politicians protect our nation’s core values without a basic understanding of these fundamental human rights themselves?" asked Erica Rodgers, the National Director of Youth for Human Rights International. As the organizer of the event she continued by saying, “Human rights were fundamental in America’s founding. The purpose of this conference is to increase awareness of human rights abuses in our own country and protect human rights as core American values. We also hope to propose solutions that help eradicate human trafficking in the United States.”

To register to participate in the U.S. National Human Rights Conference go to: bit.ly/YHRUSConference

About Youth for Human Rights:

Youth for Human Rights International (YHRI) is a nonprofit organization founded in 2001 whose mission is to teach youth about human rights, specifically the United Nations Universal Declaration of Human Rights (UDHR), and inspire them to become valuable advocates for respect and peace. YHRI teaches human rights education both in the classroom and in nontraditional educational settings such as through art series, concerts and other interactive community events. Their most recent campaign has included #KnowYour30 with the deliberate purpose of increasing awareness of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights list of the 30 human rights every person has – and how these become interwoven into everyday life. To learn more go to https://www.youthforhumanrights.org or watch

https://www.scientology.tv/series/voices-for-humanity/mary-shuttleworth.html



