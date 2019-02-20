Gabriel Btesh reveals goals as a construction firm owner in Panama

Construction firm boss Gabriel Btesh shares his aims and goals for Panama's construction sector.

PANAMA CITY, PANAMA, UNITED STATES, February 20, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Well known and widely respected for their efforts within the industry, the Btesh family have invested heavily in construction sector innovation across Panama for over 30 years. Here, Gabriel Btesh —today at the helm of the family-run construction firm—reflects on his aims and goals for the industry in the Republic of Panama.Placing firm focus on standards of living and well-being, the once small firm, founded by Gabriel Btesh's father, Jack, has grown into a globally recognized player in the world of construction. "My father laid a sturdy foundation," Gabriel Btesh explains, "and for that, I remain eternally grateful."Now at the helm, he says the company has grown into more than just a legacy for himself and his family. "Over the course of the last ten years, we've directly created upwards of 10,000 construction sector jobs in Panama," Btesh explains, "while simultaneously raising the bar for architectural integrity throughout the nation."Creating an abundance of employment opportunities, he says, as well as improving standards of architectural integrity in the Central and South American nation, are two of his key goals. "In addition to the jobs which we've created directly, we've also afforded the country with many thousands of other positions, indirectly, through our retail, leisure, and entertainment business construction projects," reveals Btesh."This," he continues, "I feel should be a shared goal throughout the industry, with the construction sector capable of boosting employment figures and directly bolstering the economy here in Panama."Increased well-being in the country is similarly important to Gabriel Btesh , too, he says. "I've always been an advocate for advancing standards of living and well-being in my country," the construction company boss explains, "long yearning to do what is right for the people of Panama, and on as great a scale as possible."Indeed, Btesh has undoubtedly succeeded in helping to foster ever-advancing standards of living and promoting a sense of well-being through his work. "Building much-needed homes for young families and those in need has been immensely rewarding," he explains.What's more, Gabriel Btesh has employed his own uniquely focused approach to such projects, installing gym facilities, social areas, and creative spaces in many of his company's apartment buildings and other residential construction ventures."It's my hope," he adds, wrapping up, "that similar initiatives will become widespread among Panama's many construction firms; something which I'm confident will continue to bolster levels of well-being, in particular, across the nation."



