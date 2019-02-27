Why is there a Stigma Associated with Mental Health? Dr. Matthew Bogard responds.

Blog of Dr Matt Bogard Iowa Doctor Matt Bogard MD Emergency Medicine Doctor Matthew Bogard Iowa Nebraska Emergency Medicine Doctor Matthew Bogard MD Emergency Medicine Doctor Matthew Bogard MD Family Medicine

Dr. Matthew Bogard published advice on mental health issues, noting the importance of mental health to a person's overall well-being.

If you think people with mental health issues are abnormal or somehow substandard, you need to change your thinking. Mental illness is just as debilitating as physical ailments.” — Matthew Bogard, MD, physician in Iowa & Nebraska

CHARITON, IOWA, UNITED STATES, February 27, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Have you ever wondered why there seems such a stigma associated with mental health in our society? Why do people feel ashamed in discussing their mental health issues? To diminish the massive stigma associated with mental health in our society, we need to change our perception of mental illnesses. We should treat mental health issues equal to problems associated with our body such as fever, flu, and stomach pain. People consult their doctor when they feel there’s something wrong with their body, but they hold off visiting when they feel depressed or anxious. Matthew Bogard, MD , shares his thoughts in a new article, which is available on his blog at https://matthewbogardmd.blogspot.com/ We need to be more considerate and empathic towards people who face mental health issues. If we notice a friend or relative showing signs of depression and loneliness, we should talk to the person and offer them the opportunity to discuss comfortably the problems they’re facing. Sharing problems can help people cope with their mental illness.To change the stigma in society, we must first change ourselves on an individual level. Here are some tips you can follow to help loved ones feel comfortable discussing mental health problems.Tip # 1: Be More ConsiderateLook at the people around you. Notice if they’re exhibiting signs of being down or low self-esteem. Engage and show your concern. Ask them if they’re going through a tough phase in their life. By talking to them and understanding their problems, you can help instill positive thoughts in their mind.Tip # 2: Discuss Mental Health IssuesIncreasing awareness about problems associated with mental health can help reduce the disgrace and shame linked with talking about them. You can play your part in creating awareness by talking about mental health issues amongst friends and colleagues. Work towards building an environment of positive support among coworkers facing problems.Tip # 3: Initiate Conversations about Mental Illness with Your FamilyThere might be someone in your family who is facing mental health problems. Initiating conversations about common mental problems such as depression and anxiety can help the person unwind their inner self and share their problems with you. It will help them cope up with their mental illness and not feel ashamed about it.Tip # 4: Change Your ThinkingIf you think people with mental health issues are abnormal or somehow substandard, you need to change your thinking. Mental illness is just as debilitating as physical ailments and it’s important to remember that people are not their illnesses, notes Dr. Matthew Bogard By following these tips, you can play your role in bringing a change in our society. If everyone follows these tips and changes their perception about mental health, it will definitely help in removing the stigma associated with mental disorders.*** Physician Matthew Bogard practices Emergency Medicine in Omaha, Nebraska. During his training at the University of Nebraska College of Medicine, he was selected to join the Advanced Rural Training Program, a four-year residency that trains physicians to provide comprehensive full-spectrum medical care. During his residency, Dr. Bogard served on the Board of Directors of the Nebraska Academy of Family Physicians, was active with the Nebraska Medical Association, mentored multiple medical students and was honored by the Nebraska Legislature as “Family Physician of the Day.” Dr Matt Bogard primarily practices Emergency Medicine. Dr. Matt Bogard is Board Certified by the American Academy of Family Physicians and Board Eligible in Emergency Medicine.Website: https://matthewbogardmd.com/ News: https://medicogazette.com/dr-matthew-bogard%2C-iowa News: https://hippocratesguild.com/dr-matthew-bogard Blog: https://matthewbogardmd.blogspot.com/ LinkedIn Profile: https://www.linkedin.com/in/matthewbogard/ News: https://attorneygazette.com/matthew-bogard%2C-md#7244cab0-d3fa-44b9-8632-6f83b0524da4 News: https://hype.news/dr-matthew-bogard/

