Sketching Out a Niche, Konstant Listed Among Top Java Developers De Novo

Konstant has been moving ahead with times as limned by ITFirms’ latest rankings of top performers in Java 2019!

PALO ALTO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, February 19, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Java programming language has been the building block of Android Development. After the inception of Kotlin lately, Java still remains true vogue in the development community.

Konstant was ranked as an outstanding Java Developer in its latest listing by ITFirms after considering the following criteria:

• Having a strong foundation of object-oriented programming principles

• Having mastered the core API’s like java.lang.*, I/O, Exceptions, Collections, Generics, Threads, JDBC etc. In

the case of web applications, knowledge of frameworks must be coupled with a proper noesis about servlets and

JSP etc.

• Knowing alternative ways to implement the approach.

• Subscription with various forums – being vocal about the issues and focused on giving solutions

• Having a knack to blog on their insights on technology; respond and comment on posts

• Keep on reading the open-source frameworks source code

• Adapting to various technology trends according to the need of the clients

• Cognize the commonly used, basic code snippets log4.properties, JDBC configuration etc. and utilities like

ReflectionUtils, StringUtils, DBUtils and utilities handy, so as to use it as and when required

• Experience of various development methodologies like Agile, SCRUM, XP, Waterfall

Furthermore, it is important for Java development companies to adhere to the processes and function as usual in order to make their mark. Going with the process, they have a natural learning curve; they work beautifully on the principle of write once, run anywhere. Although there is a ton stuff, few quintessential things that these top listers carefully considered were:

• Never ignore the existing libraries

• Never miss the break keyword in the Switch Case Block

• Never forget the free resources

• Excessive garbage allocation

• Never use null references unnecessarily

• They never ignore the exceptions

• Taking care of concurrent modification exception

Additionally, adding to software best practices, these companies have been making adequate use of certain tools for Java development (Although none of these can be used in isolation) – Gradle, Groovy, IntelliJ, JaCoCo, JMeter, JUnit, Mockito, Spark, SpotBugs, Spring Boot, YourKit.

According to CEO, Konsant, Mr Vipin Jain, “This recognition is indeed a turning point that has attracted cameras and mikes towards us. Without a second guess, I am extremely honored to be nominated for best java developers 2019 by ITFirms. We are earnestly grateful for the recognition we have received for our work, because we’re very sure that every other nominee for this award was as capable if not more, of winning this award.”

About ITFirms

ITFirms is a global market research analysts who have been collecting data from organizations across the globe and help determine a company's position in particular services within the prevailing market conditions. They have to bridge the gap between service seekers and service providers.

About Konstant Infosolutions

Konstant Infosolutions is a renowned mobile app development company, headquartered in India and having branch offices across the globe. Since 2003 it has spread its arms across domains and industries, providing meaningful solutions, which have been embraced by clients. They have adopted various technologies with open-mind and fulfilled client's requirements within time and budget.



