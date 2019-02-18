Dr. Scott Zack reveals benefits of chiropractic care

BLOOMFIELD HILLS, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES, February 18, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Chiropractor Dr. Scott Zack shares the benefits of chiropractic medicine as more than 20 million Americans now turn to the process for back, neck, and other pain each year.Demonstrated to be helpful in treating back pain, neck pain, headaches, osteoarthritis, and fibromyalgia, among numerous other health complaints, over 20 million people in the U.S. now visit a chiropractor each year. That's according to primary care provider Dr. Scott Zack as he reveals more about the chiropractic care process and its benefits."Over 20 million American men and women now turn to chiropractors every year," Dr. Scott Zack explains , "where hands-on, primarily spinal manipulation is employed to ensure the correct alignment of the body's musculoskeletal structure."Indeed, according to WebMD, an online publisher of health news and information, as many as 22 million Americans now turn to chiropractors annually. "Of these," Dr. Zack reveals, "over a third do so seeking relief from back pain specifically."This pain, he says, may stem from various causes, including sports injuries, accidents, repetitive stress, or muscle strains. "Common accidents involve falling, while repetitive stress complaints frequently center around sitting without proper back support, for example," explains Dr. Scott Zack.Other complaints of pain typically include more general discomfort in either the neck, arms, or legs, as well as headaches, according to the chiropractor and primary care provider.Chiropractic care is widely touted to enable the body to heal itself without the need for medication or surgery. Instead, mobility is restored to joints restricted by tissue injury through manipulation of the spine, or, outside of back and neck pain, the area of the body central to the pain being encountered.First established in the 1890s by alternative medicine proponent Daniel David Palmer, modern chiropractic medicine enjoys sustained demand for services, today having gained widespread acceptance and added legitimacy from conventional physicians and healthcare providers, particularly in the United States and Canada."Even beyond neck and back pain, chiropractic medicine is an excellent pain relief alternative for joints, bones, muscles, ligaments, cartilage, and tendons, and can often be used in tandem with more traditional medical treatments," chiropractor Dr. Scott Zack points out."Those taking blood-thinning medications or suffering from osteoporosis, inflammatory arthritis, or spinal cord compression, however," he adds, wrapping up, "should consider other alternatives as manipulation of the spine and other parts of the body is not advised or recommended under these circumstances."



