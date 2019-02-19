Defense Firms are Not Prepared for Sanchez Decision

Dr. Greg Vigna

Plaintiff firms quick to understand the ramifications of the Sanchez decision which prevents hearsay evidence as to the cost of care of the injured person

SANTA BARBARA, CA, UNITED STATES, February 19, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Plaintiff personal injury firms have the burden of presenting admissible evidence of future medical and non-medical care and the cost of this care. Without this evidence the jury will have no basis in their determination of money damages for the future care of an injured person. Plaintiff firms have been quick to understand the ramifications of the Sanchez decision which prevents ‘hearsay evidence’ as to the cost of care obtained from local costing of service and goods from investigation of vendors in the local of the injured person.

Cost of medically necessary good and service of medical and non-medical care historically has been provided by nursing life care planners who obtain data from various sources such as calls to vendors and government obtained pricing sources. This evidence is now barred In California from the Sanchez decision as this data is ‘hearsay.’ Plaintiff firms have shifted to using physicians with the independent skill, knowledge, experience, and training to provide this evidence. Most defense firms to the detriment of their clients continue on with historic practice of using nurses and are getting punished as this evidence is not admissible for jury consideration and plaintiff evidence of cost of care is unopposed.

Greg Vigna, MD, JD, Certified Life Care Planner, owner of Academic Physician Life Care Planning, LLC, and expert in Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation provides evidence of future care or injured persons and cost of such care for both plaintiff and defense firms that is Sanchez proof.

Academic Physician Life Care Planning, LLC has access to physician experts in Adult and Pediatric Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation, Plastic Surgery, Burn Surgery, Trauma Surgery, Orthopedic Trauma Surgery, Orthopedic Spine Surgery, and Interventional Pain specialist. Not only is the evidence Sanchez proof as to the cost of care, it is a Daubert proof opinion of the necessity of medical and non-medical care.

Dr. Vigna understands that plaintiff and defense firms owe a duty to their clients to control cost of litigation but also to provide the best evidence related to the future cost of care. Dr. Vigna provides this evidence and will bring in physician specialists at no additional cost to support the opinions in its life care plans.

Academic Physician Life Care Planning, LLC pricing for its plans is flexible depending on urgency of the work product, the case, and the specialist required. Dr. Greg Vigna, MD, JD, CLCP, a national pharmaceutical injury attorney, practicing physician, and life care planner will discuss pricing options available for both plaintiff and defense firms.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.