Dr. Gershon Revolutionizes Stem Cell Joint Repair

Breakthrough stem cell therapies are being developed at the Aspen Institute for Anti-Aging and Regenerative Medicine under the direct of Dr. Julian Gershon Jr., DO, FAOSM ABAARM and team in the treatment and repair of joint damage and complications of osteoarthritis through the ground-breaking use of umbilical cord blood stem cells. By applying innovative treatment therapies designed to target specific regions of the joint damage, these therapies are now available to clients here in the west.

Developed in partnership with regenerative studies across the globe, Dr. Gershon and team are able to successfully reverse the joint damage caused by osteoarthritis and other inflammatory diseases with a precision therapy utilizing umbilical cord blood stem cells. This treatment replaces and repairs degenerative tissue with a new structure, alleviating the pain and frustration of sore and immobile joints.

The use of umbilical cord blood stem cells is proven to reduce not only swelling and pain in joints affected by osteoarthritis but also to reverse damage and begin building new tissue to support the structure of the joints.

Stem cell therapy is in its infancy as a therapeutic course of treatment, and the team at Aspen Institute for Anti-Aging and Regenerative Medicine are at the forefront of innovative new technologies and treatments. For those looking for industry-leading stem cell therapy options in the search for joint pain relief and osteoarthritis treatment, appointments are available.

Dr. Gershon is triple board certified in Family Medicine, Sports Medicine and Anti-Aging and Regenerative Medicine, and was recently awarded a fellowship in stem cell therapy by the American Academy of Antiaging and Regenerative Medicine as a result of years of study and research in the field.



