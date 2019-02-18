Axzon Inc. and Nordic ID enable Cloud-Ready Edge Device for Industrial IoT Applications

Axzon Logo

Axzon, jointly with Nordic ID, announces a partnership to enable Nordic ID smart readers with Axzon's ReaderService.

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, February 18, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Axzon, the world leader in the passive sensor market, has joined forces with Nordic ID, a Finnish technology company, known for innovative real time solutions and world-class RFID devices, to bring an edge-to-edge IoT solution to complete the vision of “connecting the unconnected”. Since its inception in 2006, Axzon Inc. has established its stronghold in the smart passive sensor market and has moved to enable edge devices which hold fully processed sensor data for better business insights. Consistent with its long-standing vision of “‘connecting the unconnected’, Axzon’s ReaderService™ software stack, along with Nordic ID’s smartreader family, deliver a complete industrial IoT (IIoT) solution to push sensor data to the local network edge.

Nordic ID’s smartreaders were a natural choice for Axzon since the underlying hardware and software features complement Axzon’s sensors and software to deliver a cloud-ready sensing solution for IIoT applications.

The combined solution provides customers with a robust and convenient means of aggregating data from smart passive sensors into and delivering it to the edge of the network. Axzon’s software solution, complete with a light-weight database and graphical user interface, offers a set of graphical interface that runs as a microservice on the Nordic ID smart edge device, enabling customers to rapidly migrate from pilot to production using the same reader unit, thus reducing the time-to-market. As Axzon’s sensor and software offerings scale to support more functionalities and sensing capabilities, these cloud-ready edge readers are poised to play a critical role in scalability, serving industries ranging from manufacturing to logistics for cold-chain perishables and bio-pharma.

"With Nordic ID’s world class smart readers, our ReaderService and sensor portfolio, we are now introducing a new level of connectivity and visibility in the IoT market. Our turn-key, edge-to-edge sensing solution enables the twin digital of any object with the related meta data to reside on the virtual edge to serve business needs," says Shahriar Rokhsaz, CEO of Axzon.

"Nordic ID and Axzon will provide solutions for selected companies in the food and pharmaceutical industry to increase medicine safety, control as well as transparency of item flows. Manufacturers will greatly benefit from our advanced IoT- solutions as a result of improved efficiency and trustworthiness," says Juha Reima, CEO at Nordic ID. "Our smart readers, e.g. Nordic ID AR62 and Nordic ID AR82, paired with Axzon’s sensor technology for tracking humidity, temperature etc provide a unique all-in-one solution to customers," continues Paul Murdock, Corporate Development and President, Nordic ID Inc.

About Axzon

Based in Austin, Texas, Axzon (formerly RFMicron, Inc) produces end-to-end wireless sensing solutions that bring the Internet of Things (IoT) to industry and businesses in need of real-time business insights into productivity, performance, and environmental threats along their supply chain. Since its founding in 2006, Axzon has led the expansion of sensing capabilities to meet the unique, large-scale demands of businesses whose success depends on knowing more about their operating conditions, including automotive manufacturing, healthcare, predictive maintenance, switchgear, cold-chain and data centers. Axzon’s solutions include wireless Smart Passive Sensors™, SMART Edge™ systems, and other patented and patent-pending industrial IoT solutions.

Learn more at www.axzon.com.

About Nordic ID

Nordic ID is a full-service PaaS (Platform as a Service) solutions company aimed at becoming the go-to partner for businesses that struggle with managing their flow of items. Our passion for enabling customers to manage their routine operations with ease, speed and efficiency, inspired us to develop all-in-one solutions that help companies to optimize the flow and count of goods. With our full line of RFID tracking devices and a customizable, adaptable cloud platform we simplify once tedious routine tasks and enable total process transparency. Nordic ID is listed on Nasdaq First North.

www.nordicid.com

Axzon, Axzon, Inc., and the Axzon logo, as well as the product and service names mentioned herein, are the registered trademarks of Axzon, Inc. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Although websites may be referenced in this news release, information on those websites is not to be incorporated herein.



