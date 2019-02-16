Lubenow Companies Inc Launches Fundraising Campaign for Area Non-Profits

For the month of March, the new Hauling for Good program will benefit the Littlest Tumor Foundation.

GREEN BAY, WI, UNITED STATES, February 16, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Haul-Around Champion(SM) for clients and employees, Lubenow Companies Inc, will launch a new fundraising campaign to give back to its community. Named Hauling for Good, the new program benefits Green Bay area non-profits. During the month of March 2019, Lubenow Companies Inc will donate a portion of its proceeds from each shipment to the Littlest Tumor Foundation.

“We are very committed to doing what is right by our clients, employees and the community,” said Darrell Lubenow, Owner of Lubenow Companies Inc. “We feel that it is our moral imperative to give to honorable organizations that benefit our community. Our employees are very excited to rack up the miles to support the Littlest Tumor Foundation.”

Lubenow Companies Inc deepens its commitment to the community with the new program Hauling for Good. While the company has performed volunteer work and given donations in the past, the next step in the company's commitment is the launch of a new fundraising program that is specifically dedicated to supporting area non-profits. This year, the company has chosen the Littlest Tumor Foundation to benefit from the Hauling for Good program.

The Littlest Tumor Foundation is a non-profit organization based in Appleton, Wisconsin. The team promotes awareness about Neurofibromatosis (NF), and it supports children and families of children with NF. It also supports, advocates, and educates the public on the importance of the Congressionally-Directed Medical Research Program and the research conducted by the National Institutes of Health. To read more about the organization that the Hauling for Good program is benefiting for the whole month of March, visit http://www.littlesttumor.org/.

Additional information available at: http://www.lubenowcompanies.com/hauling-for-good/

Stay connected to Lubenow Companies Inc on Facebook to be informed on how the program is succeeding at http://www.facebook.com/lubenowcompanies.

About Lubenow Companies Inc.

Lubenow Companies Inc was founded more than 20 years ago and has become the Haul-Around Champion in the transportation, logistics, and warehousing services market. In 2017, the company received two platinum national safety awards from Great West Casualty Insurance Co. Along with on-time delivery, the cargo and freight provider offers superior customer service. Go to http://www.lubenowcompanies.com/ to get a quote.



