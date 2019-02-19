Role of Artificial Intelligence in Quality Engineering, accelQ leads the panel at World Quality Summit 2019

Draws experts, policymakers to discuss upcoming trends in the quality assurance space.

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, February 19, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- World Quality Summit , the world’s premium technology summit for quality assurance professionals in association with Asia Inc. 500, is all set to host India edition of the conference on 22 February 2019 at T-Hub, Hyderabad.World Quality Summit will be conducted across Hyderabad (India), Singapore, London (UK) and Chicago (USA) with over 3000 testers, 50 speakers and 25 workshops followed by Global Business Excellence Awards – 2019, Asia’s biggest awards gala.With technology disruption radically altering almost every sphere of business, innovation has emerged as the key differentiator for enterprise success. This exciting new dynamic is driving corporates to develop newer business models to fully capitalize on the benefits brought on by delivering game-changing products and solutions. Quality and User Experience is the primary differentiator for the products delivered by enterprises and QA is now the CXO’s agenda.Commenting on the India edition of World Quality Summit, Yoon Kim, Global CEO, Asia Inc.500 said, “We are incredibly excited to be honouring, celebrating and hearing from some of the best minds in the QA space. As a premier media platform and through the partnership with accelQ , we are primed to create structured and curated new avenues of growth for the QA community - professionals and corporates alike through a global avenue such as this summit”. Mahendra Alladi, Founder & CEO, accelQ said, “One of the biggest catalysts in adapting to the changing QA landscape is to build community and ecosystem of like-minded professionals. We at accelQ have been advocating the need for right products to accelerate the transformation in QA. We are excited to be partnering with World Quality Summit for leading the Quality Engineering revolution.”Register before 21 February 2019 for your chance to join thousands of quality minds from around the world. For more information and to register, visit: www.worldqualitysummit.com About accelQ:accelQ is the only cloud-based continuous test automation and management platform that seamlessly automates API and web testing without writing a single line of code. IT teams of all sizes use accelQ to accelerate their testing by automating critical aspects of lifecycle like test design, planning, test generation and execution. accelQ drives automation with smart view recording coupled with powerful natural language automation to handle the most complex testing and automation requirements. accelQ customers typically save over 70% of the cost involved in the change & maintenance efforts in testing, addressing one of the major pain points in the industry. accelQ makes this possible with AI-powered core to bring self-healing automation amongst other unique capabilities.For more information and to sign up for a free trial, please visit - www.accelq.com About Asia Inc.500:Asia Inc.500 is a digital platform for celebrating, recognizing and awarding thought leaders and industry stalwarts across Asia. The global pioneer, which is also an international business magazine, endows an exposure of top business organizations that have manifested in a digital transformation. With a motive to bring the best in Asia, Asia Inc. 500 has been laying continuous emphasis on recognizing and rewarding 5000+ individuals and organizations across Asia and has magazines published across 6 countries in 3 languages and business news channels in Singapore and Hong Kong.For more information about us, please visit – www.asiainc500.com

World Quality Summit - Hyderabad Edition



