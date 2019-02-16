Rankin Buys Houses Buys Houses in South Bend via All-Cash Transactions

Rankin Buys Houses uses a very stress-free process for buying houses from the residents of South Bend via all-cash transactions.

BRISTOL, INDIANA, UNITED STATES, February 16, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- When it comes to selling a property, the process can easily get prolonged and become too stressful for sellers. These long processes of listing a house, paying realtors and agencies high fees, can really make sellers’ lives more complicated than they should be. To avoid all of these things, there is another option that people who want to sell their properties in South Bend can do and that is contacting Rankin Buys Houses. The company buys houses via a very simple process that is usually done in three easy steps. The first step is the seller contacting the company. They can do this via the website of Rankin Buys Houses where they will fill out a form with the information about the property, or they can call the phone number. The second step consists of the employees of the company paying a visit to the property that the seller wants to sell. If everything is alright, the third step is making an official offer to the seller about the property. The payment for the house is done in cash!Sellers are the ones that choose the dates of selling their houses, and that date can be as soon as seven days after receiving the offer. In some cases where sellers have to wait a few months before selling the house, Rankin Buys Houses will wait accordingly to the plans of the sellers. What’s even better, the sellers are not obligated to accept the offer if they do not think that it suits their needs. However, this way the house will not be listed somewhere and have a high level of uncertainty, but it will be bought directly by Rankin Buys Houses.There are many advantages of using this way of selling a house and some of the most important are that the sellers won’t need to sign mountains of paperwork or long-term binding contract, sellers won’t need to do any repairs to clean the house, sellers won’t be fed false hope with possible contracts, and much more.From Rankin Buys Houses state “ we buy houses in South Bend and offer fair prices, and a smooth overall process for sellers”. There are many reasons why the people from South Bend might need to sell their house as soon as possible and the most common of them are:- Getting through a divorce or a death in the family- Wanting to move away- Being behind on mortgage payments- Needing money for health-related reasons- Having an unwanted or inherited property- Having tough tenants- Facing foreclosure- Being upside down on the mortgage payments- Owning a vacant propertyRankin Buys Houses also offers the house-buying service in Elkhart, Goshen, Mishawaka, Granger, Nappanee, Middlebury, Wakarusa, Bristol, and Osceola.Contact infoCEO Name: Rankin WashingtonCompany Name: Rankin Buys HousesCompany Address: 304 Elm St Bristol, Indiana 46507Company Phone: (574) 444-3039Website: https://www.rankinbuyshouses.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.