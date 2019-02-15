Jared Goetz Offers Tips on Building Customer Loyalty

Building client relationships that last is a difficult task in the digital era. Jared Goetz offers tips for growing customer relationships that stick.

BOCA RATON, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, February 15, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / --With a decorated background in e-commerce, expert Jared Goetz continues to build seven-figure Shopify stores and lecture at conferences around the world on growing your business and platform.“Retaining customers is one of the most important investments you can make as a small business owner,” explained Jared Goetz. “If your company is only focused on selling a product and not retaining customer loyalty, you’ll lose in the long run.”Having worked with clients around the globe, Goetz is quick to remind businesses to focus on having a robust customer service platform that keeps customers engaged, happy, and coming back for more.More than ever, you’ll see companies quickly responding to complaints, offering free replacements and trying to understand what their target audience is looking for in a product and in customer service. When there are a million different companies to choose from, customers aren’t only considering pricing now, they are also considering speed and customer service as value propositions.If you do not retain customers early on, you can lose upwards of 20-30% of your annual profits on the backend. Great companies like Apple and Google understand this, which is why they regularly send out detailed surveys to customers to understand exactly what they are looking for, and how they can continually improve upon their products.“If your customers feel like you are listening to them, and adding more and more value as you grow your company, they will be more likely to stick with you, even through growing pains,” explained Goetz. “Customers want to feel connected to something, and offering them a chance to voice their opinion is a great place to start.”Another tip that Jared Goetz recommends is creating customers that are product evangelists. Word of mouth is still the best form of advertising and when you build a deep relationship with your target audience and customers, you’ll give them plenty of reason to keep coming back for more and invest in your company as well.If you can build a relationship with your existing customers that extend far beyond good customer service, and they become fans of your brand and your company, they will carry your business to new heights and audiences you could never reach on your own.



