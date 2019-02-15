Evolutyz Corp leads Quality Engineering track at World Quality Summit 2019

Evolutyz Corp

Evolutyz Corp participates in World Quality Summit 2019

One of the key goals for us is to promote products, platforms, and solutions around Quality Engineering. A significant amount of our profits are consistently invested in product innovation.” — Srinivas Arasada, Chief Technology Advisor at Evolutyz Corp

CHICAGO, IL, USA, February 15, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- World Quality Summit , the world’s premium technology summit for quality assurance professionals in association with Asia Inc. 500, a digital platform for celebrating, recognizing and awarding thought leaders and industry stalwarts across Asia, is all set to host India edition of the conference on 22 February 2019 at T-Hub, Hyderabad.World Quality Summit will be conducted across Hyderabad (India), Singapore, London (UK) and Chicago (USA) with over 3000 testers. 30 speakers and 15 workshops followed by Global Business Excellence Awards – 2019, Asia’s biggest awards gala.With technology disruption radically transforming almost every sphere of business, innovation has emerged as the key differentiator for enterprise success. This exciting new dynamic is driving corporates to develop newer delivery models to fully capitalize on the benefits brought on by delivering game-changing products and solutions.Commenting on the launch of World Quality Summit, Yoon Kim, Global CEO, Asia Inc.500 said, “We are incredibly excited to be honoring, celebrating and hearing from some of the best minds in the QA space. As a premier media platform and in association with Evolutyz Corp, we are primed to create structured and curated new avenues of growth for the QA community - professionals and corporates alike through a global avenue such as this summit”.Srinivas Arasada, Chief Technology Advisor at Evolutyz Corp said, “We have been at the forefront of the technology innovation. One of the key goals for us is to promote products, platforms, and solutions around Quality Engineering. A significant amount of our profits are consistently invested in product innovation. I look forward to connecting with thought leaders at World Quality Summit and collaborate on advancements in Software Testing.”Register before 20 February 2019 for your chance to join thousands of quality minds from around the world. For more information and to register, visit: www.worldqualitysummit.com About Evolutyz Corp:Evolutyz Corp is a leading next-generation IT products, platforms, and services company delivering guaranteed business outcomes, seamless customer experience, actionable insights, and IP-led digital transformation. Evolutyz Corp brings unparalleled knowledge of domains, markets, and technology platforms, to enable clients to realize their business goals.For more information, visit www.evolutyz.com About Asia Inc.500:Asia Inc.500 is a digital platform for celebrating, recognizing and awarding thought leaders and industry stalwarts across Asia. The global pioneer, which is also an international business magazine, endows an exposure of top business organizations that have manifested in a digital transformation. With a motive to bring the best in Asia, Asia Inc. 500 has been laying continuous emphasis on recognizing and rewarding 5000+ individuals and organizations across Asia and has magazines published across 6 countries in 3 languages and business news channels in Singapore and Hong Kong.For more information about us, please visit – www.asiainc500.com



