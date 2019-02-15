Smarter Business

HAYWARDS HEATH, WEST SUSSEX, UNITED KINGDOM, February 15, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Unable to raise enough funds to carry on trading, energy services specialist Utilitywise has unfortunately gone into administration. Business services consultant Smarter Business would like to extend its sympathy towards employees, suppliers, customers and all stakeholders affected by the closure of the business.

Bradley Wingrave, Chief Executive Officer at Smarter Business, says: “The collapse into administration of Utilitywise is unfortunate, although not unexpected as their plight had been documented in the press for some time. However, it will still be a shock for their employees and customers alike, and our sympathies are with them.”

So, what’s next for Utilitywise customers?

Utilitywise was the sixth largest energy broker in the UK for business customers*. It negotiated energy contracts between business customers in the UK and energy suppliers. While those customers currently under an existing supply agreement will not be affected, those approaching the end of their contract terms - or worse, already on out-of-contract rates - will need to find a replacement.

Smarter Business are certain that customers will not be disconnected, but should a customer have any concerns or worries, the company is happy to take any call to help Utilitywise customers understand their current positions and help wherever possible.

About Smarter Business Group

Smarter Business is one of the UK’s largest business services brokers - officially ranked third in the UK*. As a specialist in energy procurement and ongoing energy management, the company is well-placed to support SMEs and any Utilitywise customers caught in this unfortunate situation.

Businesses of any size, with any questions or concerns, can get clear guidance from Smarter Business immediately. https://smarterbusiness.co.uk/

Notes:

About TPIs and energy broking

A TPI (often referred to as energy broker) negotiates contract rates between business users and energy suppliers.

Businesses using energy in the UK typically have fixed-term agreements for the rate they pay for gas and electricity. At the end of that term, customers are either renewed by existing suppliers or migrated to “out-of-contract” rates. In either event, considerable increases in energy costs can occur.

Smarter Business acts on behalf of tens of thousands of businesses in negotiating better rates for its customers and uses their vast “buying” power to continually drive down prices. Savings achieved by its clients are as high as 40%.

*The ranking information (third largest for Smarter Business and sixth for Utilitywise) is based on the latest industry ranking report from Cornwall - the independent experts.

Contact

For more information, contact Matthew Margetts, Director of Communication at Smarter Business, on matthew.margetts@smarterbusiness.co.uk.



