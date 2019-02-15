Bluetooth Will Help IoT Enabled Medical Devices Grow At 29.9% A Year

Global IoT Enabled Healthcare Equipment Market Forecast, Market Size, 2018-2023, $ Billion

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, February 15, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Wearable medical devices and diagnostic companies are increasingly integrating Bluetooth wireless technology with medical devices, a new report from The Business Research Company, IoT Enabled Healthcare Equipment Global Market Opportunities And Strategies, shows. Bluetooth connectivity technology is being used for glucose monitoring, coagulation monitoring, implants or inhalers. These devices are used as insulin delivery systems to monitor glucose levels and dose adjustments.

The global IoT enabled healthcare equipment market is expected to grow at an annual rate of 29.9% by 2023. This rapid growth in the forecast period can be attributed to an increasing incidence of diseases such as Parkinson’s, cancer and other chronic diseases among the ageing population; this is expected to significantly increase the demand for diagnosis equipment and wearable devices enabled with IoT technology for diagnosing and monitoring patients’ medical conditions.

Wearable medical devices consist of one or more sensors, together with Bluetooth and wireless data transmission capabilities. They are attached to body parts such as the head, feet, arms, wrists and waist or embedded into clothing. Sensors monitor physiological parameters such as heart rate and blood glucose levels or track activity. Wearable medical devices include insulin pumps for diabetes monitoring, skin patches, cardioverter defibrillators and other devices, including smart watches and activity trackers that produce data that are monitored by clinicians. They are used to monitor patients while in hospital and post-discharge. They are also used in monitoring patients with chronic conditions.

The IoT healthcare devices market is also expected to be driven by digitization during the forecast period. Digitization in acute or chronic care is greatly aided by IoT enabled medical devices such as subcutaneous drug delivery units, continuous glucose monitors and vitals monitoring equipment. Emergence of digital enterprises such as Google and Apple in the consumer health space has led to development of new opportunities and innovations for medical devices companies. A recent example is the new Apple Watch, consisting of two FDA-approved Apple electrocardiogram apps which can monitor atrial fibrillation and also detect unusual heart rates.

In June 2017, Apple partnered with Dexcom to integrate glucose monitoring device with the Apple Watch OS4. Updating of Bluetooth API for the watch allows the G5 sensor to connect directly to the device.

IoT Enabled Healthcare Equipment Global Market Opportunities And Strategies is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that identify opportunities and explain strategies, provide a market overview, analyze and forecast market size and growth, market trends, drivers, restraints, and leading competitors’ revenues, profiles and market shares in over 300 industry reports, covering over 2400 market segments and 56 geographies. The market reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, exclusive insights and quotations from interviews with industry leaders. Market analysis and forecasts are provided by a highly experienced and expert team of analysts and modellers.

Where To Learn More

Read the IoT Enabled Healthcare Equipment Global Market Opportunities And Strategies from The Business Research Company for more information on the following:

Markets Covered: Global IoT enabled healthcare equipment market, diagnostic equipment market, implanted devices market, wearable devices market

IoT Enabled Healthcare Equipment Market Companies Covered: Medtronic plc, General Electric Company, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Siemens Healthineers AG, Fujifilm Holdings Corporation.

Regions: North America, Asia Pacific, Western Europe, South America, Eastern Europe, Middle East, Africa.

Countries: USA, China, UK, Japan, France, Germany, Australia, India, Spain, Russia, Italy, Brazil

Time Series: Five years historic (2014-18) and forecast (2018-23).

Data Segmentations: IoT enabled healthcare equipment market size, historic and forecast size, and growth rates for the world, 7 regions and 12 countries, IoT enabled medical devices market split by segments (diagnostic equipment, implanted devices, wearable devices), historic and forecast size of segments, segment shares, and growth rates for the world, 7 regions and 12 countries; global competitor sales and market shares of segments and subsegments.

Other Data and Analyses: IoT enabled healthcare equipment market size as a percentage of GDP, and per capita average IoT enabled healthcare equipment expenditure, global and by country; drivers and restraints of the global IoT healthcare market, applications of IoT enabled healthcare devices, company profiles including products, strategy and financial performance for 5 IoT enabled healthcare equipment market companies, market trends and strategies, key mergers and acquisitions, IoT enabled healthcare equipment market medical devices pipeline.

Strategies For Participants In The IoT Enabled Healthcare Equipment Industry: Over 20 strategies based on key trends and company reports, including companies in the industry engaging in partnerships and collaborations with technology companies, investing in medical body area network (MBAN) devices to benefit from their increasing popularity, and Fujifilm Holdings Corporation’s growth strategy which aims at expanding its share in the IoT enabled healthcare equipment product market through new product development.

Key IoT Healthcare Market Opportunities: The report reveals where the global IoT enabled healthcare equipment industry will put on most $ sales up to 2023.

Sourcing and Referencing: Data and analysis throughout the report are sourced using end notes.

