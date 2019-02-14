Multi-faith Delegation Protests at A&E NYC Headquarters for Promoting Religious Hatred

Miniters gathered at A&E NYC Headquarters to protest shows promoting religious hatred.

Ministers call for cancellation of A&E's Leah Remini:Aftermath, after threats of violence and murder aimed at the Church of Scientology and other religions.

We are family and united. And we are here to say: shame on you A&E for spreading hate, when love is what conquers all.” — The Los Angeles Faith Coalition

WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES, February 14, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ministers from Harlem, Brooklyn, New Jersey, Manhattan, Staten Island and the Harlem Ebony Awakening Choir joined a delegation from the Los Angeles Faith Coalition at A&E Network’s headquarters in New York City to deliver a message to A&E CEO Paul Buccieri.

The ministers, who were in Washington, D.C., yesterday to meet with members of Congress and present their position to U.S. Ambassador-at-Large for International Religious Freedom Sam Brownback at the International Religious Freedom Roundtable, are demanding A&E cease broadcasting anti-religious programming which has caused hundreds of threats and acts of violence.

With the FBI reporting a 17 percent increase in hate crimes last year, the ministers are calling on Buccieri to live up to his responsibility to respect the religious beliefs of all Americans.

The Los Angeles Faith Coalition declared: “We are Baptist, we are Christians, we are Scientologists, Jews, Muslims, Sikhs, Buddhists and many more denominations. We are family and united. And we are here to say: shame on you A&E for spreading hate, when love is what conquers all. We ask you to meet with us. If we do not hear from you, we will be forced to demand an international boycott of A&E and Disney through the power and reach of our combined faiths.”



