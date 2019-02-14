Huobi Wallet Launches Japanese & Korean Versions

Huobi Group’s multi-chain light wallet product now offers full functionality and customer support in Japanese and Korean as well.

Japan and South Korea are two of the most advanced crypto markets in the world...We’ll be adding support for additional languages as times goes on.” — Livio Weng, CEO of Huobi Global

SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE, February 14, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Huobi Wallet, Huobi Group’s professional-grade multi-chain light wallet, now offers Korean and Japanese language versions.

“A growing number of Huobi Wallet international users are from Japan and South Korea, so this was a natural move in terms of serving customer demand,” said Livio Weng, CEO of Huobi Global. “Moreover, Japan and South Korea are two of the most advanced crypto markets in the world, so making sure Huobi Wallet has a presence there simply makes sense. We’ll be adding support for additional languages as times goes on.”

Huobi Wallet’s Japanese and Korean versions have the same great functionality and customer support as the existing Chinese and English versions. In the near future, support for various locally tailored Dapps will be added to each of the four as well.

Launched in 2018, Japanese and Korean mark the third and fourth languages supported by Huobi Wallet. Previously, the product was previously available in English and Chinese.

Huobi Wallet supports Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), Bitcoin Cash (BCH), Bitcoin SV (BSV) Tron (TRX), XRP (XRP), EOS (EOS), Ethereum Classic (ETC), Litecoin (LTC), and all ERC20 tokens. In October, Huobi wallet became the first wallet to expand support to cover eight stablecoins, including Tether (USDT), EURT (EURT), Paxos Standard Token (PAX), TrueUSD (TUSD), USD Coin (USDC), Gemini Dollar (GUSD), Dai (DAI), Stasis EURS (EURS).

Huobi Wallet is designed to facilitate fast, efficient, and secure management of various digital assets. The product allows users to retain control of their private keys and thus full ownership of their digital assets. Moreover, Huobi Wallet leverages multiple blockchain security-related patents, including patents for security isolation and data encryption, to provide state of the art protection for digital assets.

More information can be found here: www.huobiwallet.com

About Huobi Group: Consisting of ten upstream and downstream enterprises, Huobi Group is the world’s leading blockchain company. Established in 2013, Huobi Group's accumulative turnover exceeds US $1 trillion. It proudly provides safe, secure, and convenient cryptocurrency trading and asset management services to millions of users in 130+ countries. Find us at www.hbg.com

For enquiries please contact: media@huobi.com





