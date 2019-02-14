Cyber Security Insurance: Protecting Your Business

Smarter Business, James Hallam

HAYWARDS HEATH, WEST SUSSEX, UNITED KINGDOM, February 14, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With businesses of all sizes relying on computers and digitalisation for their operations, the emergence of cybercrime is currently the single greatest threat to businesses. From protecting customer information to critical business resources, breaches to cybersecurity can be costly - and potentially fatal - to SMEs and large corporates alike.

With this in mind, insurance policies covering the damage caused by cybercrime are becoming increasingly popular. This has become a pivotal new offering of the corporate risk insurance specialists at James Hallam, whose recent partnership with energy broker Smarter Business stands to see this cover form a common part of business insurance portfolios.

With a history spanning 30 years in the insurance industry, James Hallam specialises in assessing the needs of their customers and building custom portfolios based on their requirements, risk, and foreseeable changes – and this applies to their cyber insurance offering too.

“Pricing insurance is a specialist business. One needs a thorough understanding of a customer’s business before creating a quote to ensure that all necessary bases are covered,” says group head of SME at James Hallam, Graham Whyatt.

It is the shared ethos on customer service, savings, and the provision of meaningful business solutions that makes the partnership between James Hallam and Smarter Business a valuable one for businesses in Britain.

"In offering this service, we recognise the need to provide 21st-century cover that reflects our customers’ sophisticated business needs," said Smarter Business CEO, Bradley Wingrave. “It is precisely this culture of innovative, holistic service that stands to meet the demands and challenges faced by business owners in the modern commercial landscape.”

About Smarter Business

Smarter Business is one of the UK’s leading independent consultancies, helping businesses secure the most comprehensive savings solutions from utilities contract management and procurement to business loans and facilities maintenance. https://smarterbusiness.co.uk/

About James Hallam

James Hallam is one of the UK’s leading independent brokers. The company makes it a priority to understand every detail of their clients’ businesses and work in partnership to provide a complete service. https://www.jameshallam.co.uk/

CONTACT

For more information, contact Matthew Margetts, Director of Communication at Smarter Business on matthew.margetts@smarterbusiness.co.uk.

For more information on James Hallam, contact Graham Whyatt, Head of Affinity & SME on graham.whyatt@jameshallam.co.uk.



