Winter Brews On Tap That Will Warm You Up At The Hulmeville Inn

Need a cold brew to warm you up this winter? Check these out!

We are always searching for great new beers to have on tap!” — Jeff Lavin, Owner

HULMEVILLE, PA, UNITED STATES, February 13, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ++



At the Hulmeville Inn, we are always searching for great new beers to have on tap. Recent additions to the line up are specialty winter brews including Lawson’s Finest Liquids, Imprint Beer Company, New Trail and Interboro. Warm your belly with an ice cold beer, but be sure to get down to the bar quickly, as they won’t last long!

Lawson’s Finest Liquids has been a beer run favorite for many years. Coming from a microbrewery in Vermont, their slogan reads, “Straight from the Green Mountains to your head.” Luckily, we have been able to source their Sip of Sunshine IPA and Super Session to make great additions to our extensive tap list.

Relatively new-comer, Imprint, from Hatfield, PA, chose us as one of the only six bars they will distribute to. We feel honored to have been chosen and expect to have them on tap at least once per month. They have a small operation, but their quality is incredible. Be sure to stop by their Hatfield taproom any weekend to try more of their offerings.

Interboro out of Brooklyn, NY has been delivering a full spectrum of beers to our area. They pride themselves on being the only craft brewery and distillery in Brooklyn. From season beers to double IPAs, and everything in between, you won’t be disappointed. If you’re ever in Brooklyn, be sure to stop by their tasting room for great beer, cocktails, and food.

New Trail Brewing, built by people previously at Tired Hands, is a central PA knockout. Their brews are inspired by the great outdoors and they believe, “great beer makes life’s experiences taste even better.” Their hazy New England IPAs have been our first beers to tap and they have certainly been well received. We are looking forward to getting our hands on some of their other styles to see how they stack up.

As the winter winds down, expect some great high abv beers, barrel-aged rarities, and a little more of the darker styles. Once spring breaks, we will start moving towards lighter and more seasonable beers on tap. Don’t worry, we always tuck away some of the winter brews in our cellar to get you through until next winter.



More About The Hulmeville Inn:

We are located at 4 Trenton Road in historic Hulmeville, Bucks County, PA. We have been pouring craft beer and serving pub food since 1997. We average over 550 unique kegs of craft beer per year. Repeats don't count towards the total! Peruse the site for events, happy hour specials, and current draft & bottle selections. Visit our website to sign up for our email list to be notified when we tap a new keg or follow us on Facebook, Instagram or Twitter. You can contact us today at 215-750-6893.



This release was drafted by Results Driven Marketing, LLC: a full-service digital marketing, public relations, advertising and content marketing firm located in Philadelphia, PA



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.