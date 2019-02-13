World Quality Summit 2019 unveils Technology Transformation trends for future

Technology thought leader Rajashekar Asireddy talks about the technology transformation trends at World Quality Summit 2019

We are at the cusp of one of the most significant technological revolutions of the century and coming years would be much more fascinating than the last few decades with advancements in IT” — Rajashekar Asireddy

CHICAGO, IL, USA, February 13, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Chicago, February 10, 2019: World Quality Summit , the world’s premium technology summit for quality assurance professionals in association with Asia Inc. 500, a digital platform for celebrating, recognizing and awarding thought leaders and industry stalwarts across Asia, is all set to host India edition of the conference on 22 February, 2019 at T-Hub, Hyderabad.World Quality Summit will be conducted across Hyderabad (India), Singapore, London (UK) and Chicago (USA) with over 3000 testers. 50 speakers and 25 workshops followed by Global Business Excellence Awards – 2019, Asia’s biggest awards gala.With technology disruption radically altering almost every sphere of business, innovation has emerged as the key differentiator for enterprise success. This exciting new dynamic is driving corporates to develop newer delivery models to fully capitalize on the benefits brought on by delivering game-changing products and solutions.Commenting on the India edition of World Quality Summit, Yoon Kim, Global CEO, Asia Inc.500 said, “We are incredibly excited to be honoring, celebrating and hearing from some of the best minds in the QA space. As a premier media platform and through the partnership with industry thought leaders like Rajashekar Asireddy, we are primed to create structured and curated new avenues of growth for the QA community - professionals and corporates alike through a global avenue such as this summit”.Rajashekar Asireddy, Technology Transformation leader and keynote speaker at World Quality Summit said, “I think we are at the cusp of one of the most significant technological revolutions of the century and coming years would be much more fascinating than the last few decades with advancements in Infotech, Nanotech, Biotech, and Cognotech. In Infotech - Machine learning, Artificial Intelligence & Creativity, Affective Computing and Augmented Reality will change the whole technology space including the QA world.”Register before 20 February, 2019 for your chance to join thousands of quality minds from around the world. For more information and to register, visit: www.worldqualitysummit.com About Asia Inc.500:Asia Inc.500 is a digital platform for celebrating, recognizing and awarding thought leaders and industry stalwarts across Asia. The global pioneer, which is also an international business magazine, endows an exposure of top business organizations that have manifested in a digital transformation. With a motive to bring the best in Asia, Asia Inc. 500 has been laying continuous emphasis on recognizing and rewarding 5000+ individuals and organizations across Asia and has magazines published across 6 countries in 3 languages and business news channels in Singapore and Hong Kong.For more information about us, please visit – www.asiainc500.com



