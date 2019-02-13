Hirsch Solutions to Exclusively Distribute Game-Changing OvalJet For Large Scale DTG Printing

OvalJet Direct to Garment Printer

Revolutionary DTG printer for ‘disrupter’ decorators turns out 240+ full-size, full-color prints per hour providing more than a million impressions a year.

HUNTERSVILLE, NC, UNITED STATES, February 13, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The decorated-apparel industry just got access to unprecedented direct-to-garment technology that prints 240+ full-size, full-color prints per hour, with the lowest ink cost in the industry, as Hirsch Solutions partners with OvalJet to provide Global DTG distribution, service, and support.

“We're excited to begin 2019 as a stepping-off point to embrace the future of digital printing,” says Paul Gallagher, CEO of Hirsch Solutions. “In addition to providing revolutionary improvement to mass personalization fulfillment providers, OvalJet is the perfect entryway for screen printers to transition production to flexible and cost efficient DTG printing.”

“The OvalJet system provides a flexible and all-inclusive solution that includes a state-of-the-art multi-location order processing and production management system – from inventory acquisition, bar coding and tracking; process management, control and reporting; right through to package labeling and shipping.”

Gallagher and Kris Friedrich, OvalJet founder and director of research, made the game-changing announcement at the ISS Show in Long Beach, CA, Jan.18-20, 2019. Hirsch Solutions will handle all OvalJet sales, installation, training, service and support.

OvalJet’s closed-loop technology efficiently moves each garment through a carousel of automated stations that prep and print garments with full-size, full-color prints in one smooth, lightning-fast motion. (Watch a demo of the OvalJet DTG printer’s speed in action.)

“Direct to garment is all about speed to your customer - with our new technology, we can move as fast and efficiently as a silk screener, but print different designs on each and every garment,” says Blair Dorsey, founder and CEO of OvalJet. “It’s truly print-on-demand.”

Hirsch remains fully committed to offering only the worldwide best-in-class decorated-apparel solutions to the market and to helping our customers maintain their position as the most efficient and profitable decorators in the industry.

About Hirsch Solutions Inc.

Since our inception in 1968, we’ve been helping apparel decorators of all levels - beginners to professionals - dramatically grow their business. From embroidery to screen printing to textile laser engraving to direct-to-garment digital printing and more, only Hirsch provides you with all of the tools you need to succeed.

At Hirsch, we recognize the value of partnering with our customers, so we’ve dedicated ourselves to providing the best-class decorated-apparel solutions to help our customers successfully start, grow and diversify their businesses. Our selective representation of the industry brands that provide superior quality, reliable performance and evolving technology ensures that our solutions help drive your success while providing the lowest cost of ownership. Learn more at www.hsi.us.

Our Mission

We remain committed in our efforts to guide, educate, train and support you with the decorated-apparel industry's most experienced, dedicated and enthusiastic team of product and technical experts. Our Solution Studio is an example of our commitment to this philosophy - as it provides a stunning visual experience with hundreds of creative samples crafted from each of the equipment lines we represent. This technologically advanced facility also doubles as a destination for product demonstration, workflow operations and product development by allowing visitors to see all applications under one roof.

