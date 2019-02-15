Cavisson Systems enables transformation of the Enterprise Performance Monitoring and Management

Cavisson Systems Sponsors World Quality Summit 2019 Hyderabad

CHICAGO, IL, USA, February 15, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- World Quality Summit , the world’s premium technology summit for quality assurance professionals in association with Asia Inc. 500, a digital platform for celebrating, recognizing and awarding thought leaders and industry stalwarts across Asia, is all set to host India edition of the conference on 22 February 2019 at T-Hub, Hyderabad.World Quality Summit will be conducted across Hyderabad (India), Singapore, London (UK) and Chicago (USA) with over 3000 testers. 30 speakers and 15 workshops followed by Global Business Excellence Awards – 2019, Asia’s biggest awards gala.With technology disruption radically transforming almost every sphere of business, innovation has emerged as the key differentiator for enterprise success. This exciting new dynamic is driving corporates to develop newer delivery models to fully capitalize on the benefits brought on by delivering game-changing products and solutions.Commenting on the launch of World Quality Summit, Yoon Kim, Global CEO, Asia Inc.500 said, “We are incredibly excited to be honoring, celebrating and hearing from some of the best minds in the QA space. As a premier media platform and in association with Cavisson Systems Inc ., we are primed to create structured and curated new avenues of growth for the Performance Testers community - professionals and corporates alike through a global avenue such as this summit”.“The innovation and creativity that we bring to each client opportunity is based on a combination of a top-notch technology and industry best practices. Our software products & implementation services are utilized by the world’s top companies. We intend a larger audience to benefit from our and our customers’ experience.”, said Anil Kumar, Founder and CTO, Cavisson Systems.“By participating and taking active roles in these events and industry alliances, we will be able to offer our insights, lessons learned, and recommendations to others in the space. Allowing us to better understand the needs and concerns of our customers, is on top of our priorities for the year. We encourage all within the industry to register for this fantastic show, and engage in collective conversations with us.”, said Neeraj Jain, VP Engineering, Cavisson Systems.“Our attendance at World Quality Summit underscores our dedication to help DevOps reshape their strategies and best practices to adapt to the dramatically-changing performance engineering landscape, which I term as Performance 2.0. I highly encourage you all to join us at the event,” said Shashank Srivastava, Director of Global Marketing and Product Management, Cavisson Systems.Register before 20 February 2019 for your chance to join thousands of quality minds from around the world. For more information and to register, visit: www.worldqualitysummit.com About Cavisson Systems Inc:Cavisson Systems Inc., headquartered in Santa Clara, CA (USA), is a leading performance intelligence platform provider that ensures exceptional customer experience and business efficacy of mission-critical applications. World’s leading brands, including retailers, network providers, and financial institutions, rely on our product suite to enhance performance, quality, and availability of their enterprise systems and applications. Cavisson’s performance testing, monitoring, and diagnostics software helps enterprises maximize up-time and optimize server response time for seamless transactions and exceptional buying experiences, by:– Detecting and isolating issues early in the application life-cycle, and– Alerting and diagnosing issues quickly anywhere across the enterprise.For more information, please visit - https://www.cavisson.com About Asia Inc.500:Asia Inc.500 is a digital platform for celebrating, recognizing and awarding thought leaders and industry stalwarts across Asia. The global pioneer, which is also an international business magazine, endows an exposure of top business organizations that have manifested in a digital transformation. With a motive to bring the best in Asia, Asia Inc. 500 has been laying continuous emphasis on recognizing and rewarding 5000+ individuals and organizations across Asia and has magazines published across 6 countries in 3 languages and business news channels in Singapore and Hong Kong.For more information about us, please visit – www.asiainc500.com



