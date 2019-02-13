Artisan Talent Wins ClearlyRated's 2019 Best Of Staffing Client And Talent Diamond Awards Again

Artisan Talent 4 time Best of Staffing Diamond Winner

Award winners make up less than 2% of all staffing agencies in the U.S. and Diamond winners only 0.7% of Staffing agencies!

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, February 13, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Artisan Talent, a leading national staffing agency in the creative, marketing and digital space, announced today it has received ClearlyRated’s Best of Staffing® Client and Talent Diamond Awards. This marks Artisan becoming a four time Diamond Award winner. Presented in partnership with CareerBuilder, winners have proven to be industry leaders in service quality based entirely on ratings provided by clients and the employees they've helped find jobs. On average, clients of winning agencies are 2.2 times more likely to be completely satisfied with the service provided compared to those working with non-winning agencies.

Artisan Talent has earned satisfaction scores of 9 or 10 out of 10 from 68% of clients, significantly higher than the industry’s average. With fewer than 2% of all staffing agencies in the U.S. earning the Best of Staffing Award, and just 35% of the winners earning the Diamond Award distinction.

"Our company works hard to keep client service and talent advocacy at the top of our priorities. We are proud and honored to be recognized for the 6th year in a row for our efforts," said Artisan Talent's CEO and Founder Bejan Douraghy.

"In today’s historically tight labor market, hiring managers and job seekers need a clear and reputable way to vet potential staffing and recruiting partners,” said ClearlyRated’s CEO Eric Gregg. “Best of Staffing winners have set themselves apart by demonstrating their commitment to client and candidate service, investing in a program that brings transparency to the client and talent experience at their firm. "

Artisan Talent is a digital, marketing, and creative staffing agency. Artisan advocates for the best talent, including graphic designers, web designers, web and mobile developers, UI / UX designers, interactive learning consultants, copywriters, SEO specialists, social media managers, digital strategists, presentation specialists, project managers, marketing managers, and more.

ClearlyRated administers more than 1.2 million staffing agency client and talent satisfaction surveys each year. ClearlyRated’s Best of Staffing® Award is the only award in the U.S. that recognizes staffing agencies that have proven superior service quality based entirely on ratings provided by their clients and job candidates.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.