Kastech Software Solutions leads the Digital Transformation track at World Quality Summit

Kastech Software Solutions participates in World Quality Summit 2019

We are proud to be a part of this global event and meeting the best QA minds in the World. Kastech offers a wide variety of solutions in QA for ERPs and Web/Mobile Applications.” — Suresh Katamreddy, Vice President, Kastech SSG

CHICAGO, IL, USA, February 13, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- World Quality Summit , the world’s premium technology summit for quality assurance professionals in association with Asia Inc. 500, a digital platform for celebrating, recognizing and awarding thought leaders and industry stalwarts across Asia, is all set to host India edition of the conference on 22 February 2019 at T-Hub, Hyderabad.World Quality Summit will be conducted across Hyderabad (India), Singapore, London (UK) and Chicago (USA) with over 3000 testers. 30 speakers and 15 workshops followed by Global Business Excellence Awards – 2019, Asia’s biggest awards gala.With technology disruption radically transforming almost every sphere of business, innovation has emerged as the key differentiator for enterprise success. This exciting new dynamic is driving corporates to develop newer delivery models to fully capitalize on the benefits brought on by delivering game-changing products and solutions.Commenting on the launch of WORLD QUALITY SUMMIT, Yoon Kim, Global CEO, Asia Inc.500 said, “We are incredibly excited to be honoring, celebrating and hearing from some of the best minds in the QA space. As a premier media platform and in association with Kastech Software Solutions Group , we are primed to create structured and curated new avenues of growth for the QA community - professionals and corporates alike through a global avenue such as this summit”.Suresh Katamreddy, Vice President, Kastech Software Solutions Group(Kastech SSG)said, “We are proud to be a part of this global event and meeting some of the best QA minds in the World. Kastech offers a wide variety of solutions in QA for ERPs and Web/Mobile Applications which we want to bring it forward through WQS event to be shared and utilized by the Enterprise customers across the Globe.”Register before 20 February 2019 for your chance to join thousands of quality minds from around the world. For more information and to register, visit: www.worldqualitysummit.com About Kastech Software Solutions Group:Kastech Software Solutions Group, based in Houston of Texas, United States of America, is a pioneer in offering various software services with special reference to ERP and Oracle’s PeopleSoft. Kastech has rich experience in implementing various ERPs, for streamlining the business processes, based on PeopleSoft, SAP, and Workday. Right from analyzing to implementation, upgrades, and maintenance, Kastech takes the onus of getting the ERP job done right. Kastech’s other specializations include Augmented Virtual Reality, CyberSecurity, DW/BI and Advanced Data Analytics, Workday Managed Services, Web Application Development, Mobile Application Development (iOS and Android), Lean On IT/ Managed IT Services, Executive Search in Staffing Solutions, and Digital Marketing.For more information, please visit - https://kastechssg.com/ About Asia Inc.500:Asia Inc.500 is a digital platform for celebrating, recognizing and awarding thought leaders and industry stalwarts across Asia. The global pioneer, which is also an international business magazine, endows an exposure of top business organizations that have manifested in a digital transformation. With a motive to bring the best in Asia, Asia Inc. 500 has been laying continuous emphasis on recognizing and rewarding 5000+ individuals and organizations across Asia and has magazines published across 6 countries in 3 languages and business news channels in Singapore and Hong Kong.For more information about us, please visit – www.asiainc500.com



