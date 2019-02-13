P2Sample Joins as Corporate Donor for Women in Research's (WIRe) 2019 Programs

P2Sample

Sample solutions provider supports global nonprofit organization's mission for diversity and inclusion in the market research industry

ATLANTA, GA, USA, February 13, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- P2Sample, an industry leader in technology-driven sample solutions, has committed to Women in Research (WIRe) as a supporting-level sponsor for the organization’s 2019 programs. A long-time supporter of the group, this support increases P2Sample’s involvement in helping fulfill WIRe’s mission for workplace diversity, professional development and networking for women in the market research industry.

JD Deitch, CRO for P2Sample, WIRe mentor, WIRe Advisory Board Member and recipient of the most recent WIRe Diversity Champion Award, said, “Furthering our support of WIRe just makes good sense. They are advocating for all the same things that are important to us as a company; taking a global, forward-thinking approach by providing women with the tools they need to succeed in the market research space.”

WIRe’s global programs champion diversity in the marketing research industry by arming women and other diverse groups with the tools they need to develop professionally, build connections and stay inspired.

As a corporate donor, P2Sample will support the organization by continuing to advance the contributions and voice of women in research through a multitude of programs such as WIRe in-person networking and educational events with locations in Atlanta, Boston, Chicago, Cincinnati, London, Los Angeles, Madrid, Melbourne, Mexico City, Milan, New York, Hong Kong, Singapore, Paris, Seattle, San Francisco, Sydney, Toronto and Tokyo, among others. Additional programs supported include an award-winning one-to-one mentoring program, online mentoring forums, webinar series, industry awards and events, and leadership development.

“Corporate donors are the lifeblood of Women in Research,” says Michelle Andre, Managing Director of WIRe. “P2Sample is a perfect fit for this partnership, they have supported WIRe in the past as an event sponsor, and evolving into this expanded role helps us both gain traction around the world to spread a mindset of inclusion—and share our commitment toward more diversity in our industry.”

About Women in Research

Women in Research (WIRe) is a global non-profit that champions diversity in the marketing research industry, supporting events and educational programming across five continents. WIRe programming facilitates leadership, entrepreneurship, mentoring and other career development goals. WIRe’s mission is to foster inclusion and advance the contributions and voice of women and other marginalized groups in research, both for themselves and the greater good of the market research industry. www.womeninresearch.org



About P2Sample

P2Sample operates the market research industry’s most sophisticated sample and panel platform for clients seeking targeted respondents for consumer insights. P2Sample’s fully-automated platform programmatically integrates with hundreds of sample suppliers and allows efficient management of proprietary panels. This includes the industry’s largest panel companies, exchanges and marketplaces. In addition, the platform provides access to 50+ million deeply profiled and engaged consumers across 150+ countries. Featuring the industry’s only AI-driven fraud detection and respondent engagement systems, P2Sample’s technology works with a wide variety of methodologies, including traditional surveys; the latest in neuroscience and behavioral approaches; and online qualitative and video studies. For more information, visit p2sample.com or follow at @P2Sample



