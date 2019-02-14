Township of East Brunswick Adds Electro Scan to Advance Condition Assessment and Rehabilitation Certification Programs

New Jersey Township Measures Leaks in Gallons per Minute in Effort to Reduce Infiltration and Measure Rehabilitation Effectiveness

Electro Scan was not only able to verify what we thought we saw using a CCTV camera, but found leaks that couldn't be seen and estimated each defect’s leak potential in gallons per minute.” — Dan Losik, Director of Public Works, East Brunswick, NJ.

SACRAMENTO, CALIFORNIA, USA, February 14, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Electro Scan Inc. announced today that the Township of East Brunswick, New Jersey, has purchased its next generation ES-620 for Sewer Mains leak detection technology, that will be added to its existing Closed-Circuit Television (CCTV) truck, to expand its condition assessment of gravity sewer and stormwater drainage pipelines.

“East Brunswick first started working with Electro Scan to assess and certify several pipeline rehabilitation methods in 2018,” said Dan Losik, Director of Public Works, East Brunswick, NJ.

“Electro Scan was not only able to verify what we thought we saw using a CCTV camera, but found leaks that couldn't be seen and estimated each defect’s leak potential in gallons per minute,” stated Losik.

After realizing the benefits of Electro Scan’s Focused Electrode Leak Location (FELL) inspection during a demonstration and two subsequent projects, East Brunswick selected Electro Scan’s ES-620 for Sewer Mains system to automatically locate and measure defects - in gallons per minute. The ES-620 system was seamlessly integrated into the Township’s existing Cues CCTV truck, and will be operated by the Sewer Utility and Maintenance team.

Electro Scan Inc., a 2019 GovTech 100 company, will be used to identify infiltration to preserve the integrity of the infrastructure, maximize capacity, and capture cost avoidance in wastewater treatment. Estimating the location and leak severity of defects allows East Brunswick to prioritize pipes for repair, select rehabilitation methods, and justify projects.

Additionally, FELL inspection will be used for quality assurance and quality control (QA/QC) testing on upcoming projects.

Pre- and post-rehabilitation assessments using Electro Scan are expected to allow East Brunswick to measure the effectiveness of repairs in easy to understand results which can be presented to Council.

FELL inspection does not require a pipe to be dewatered, instead simulating a wet-weather event from inside the pipe to internally assess 360-degrees of a pipe wall.

Non-conductive materials prevent electricity from passing through, or along, the wall of a pipe. Electrical current should never be able to “leak” from inside of a pipe to ground, unless there is an opening, leak, or break in the pipe wall. Since defects in the pipe that leak electrical current also leaks water, the greater the electric current flow, the larger the leak.

Electro Scan is the only worldwide supplier that produces reporting in accordance with ASTM F2550, Standard Practice for Locating Leaks in Sewer Pipes By Measuring the Variation of Electric Current Flow Through the Pipe Wall, with equipment or services often purchased on a sole-source basis.

Customers include Kansas City, MO, San Francisco Public Utilities Commission, CA, and Tallahassee, FL, with numerous projects completed by UK-based WRc plc, developers of international CCTV standards used by the National Association of Sewer Service Companies (NASSCO).

Based on its high degree of accuracy and data repeatability, WRc recently teamed with Electro Scan to provide technical services to assess a variety of international CIPP Short-Liner solutions for the Institute for Underground Infrastructure (IKT) in Gelsenkirchen, Germany.

“I am delighted that East Brunswick is not only using Electro Scan to certify repairs, but will begin prioritizing existing critical sewers with the highest Inflow and Infiltration (I&I) potential, as measured by FELL, for rehabilitation selection,” states Chuck Hansen, Founder and Chairman, Electro Scan Inc.

ABOUT ELECTRO SCAN INC.

Electro Scan Inc., a leading supplier of machine-intelligent pipeline assessment products and services for the water & wastewater industries, was named to Government Technology’s esteemed 2019 GovTech 100 top government technology companies list. Electro Scan Inc. develops proprietary pipe condition assessment instrumentation and cloud applications that automatically locate, measure, and report defects in sewer, water, and natural gas pipelines, typically not found by legacy inspection methods.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.