Electro Scan Inc. Named to Fast Company’s Annual List of The World’s Most Innovative Companies for 2019

Electro Scan’s Rugged, Machine-Intelligent Assessment Probe Precisely Locates Pipeline Defects and Quantifies Leakage Rates in Gallons per Minute or Liters per Second.

Disruptive Inspection Technology Replaces Legacy Techniques to Effectively Manage & Deliver Quality Pipeline Assessment and Construction Projects

SACRAMENTO, CALIFORNIA, USA, February 20, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Electro Scan Inc. has been named to Fast Company’s prestigious annual list of the World’s 50 Most Innovative Companies for 2019.

The list honors companies making the most significant impact to industry and identifies those demonstrating how to thrive and grow in today's volatile business world.

The World’s Most Innovative Companies list is Fast Company’s signature franchise and its most highly anticipated annual editorial effort. The list provides both a snapshot and a road map for the future of innovation across the most dynamic sectors of today’s economy.

Half of the companies on this year’s Most Innovative Companies list are appearing for the first time, recognizing the current dynamic nature of innovation in the marketplace.

“We are honored to be amongst this distinguished group of pioneering companies,” stated Chuck Hansen, Chairman, Electro Scan Inc.

Electro Scan offers utility infrastructure owners a smart technology to automatically and precisely locate pipeline leaks with its patented and patent-pending solutions for watertightness testing and leakage flow estimation.

The company's machine-intelligent hardware and software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform replaces less accurate and subjective legacy technologies, such as Closed-Circuit Television (CCTV) cameras and acoustic sensors, to efficiently & effectively prioritize capital investments and to verify strict quality assurance standards in accordance with contract requirements.

Today’s Fast Company announcement follows Electro Scan’s recent selection to the 2019 GovTech 100 list of Top Government Technology companies, recognizing the technology’s unique benefit to infrastructure management best practices.

This year, Fast Company’s editors sought groundbreaking businesses across 35 industries, with Electro Scan Inc. part of its Urban Development/Real Estate industry category.

Well-documented urban flooding, water shortages, and sewer overflows are the result of inadequate and leaking pipeline systems. Physical infrastructure rehabilitation and replacement costs are staggering and municipal utility owners everywhere are faced with optimizing capital expenditures and maximizing cost avoidance.

Electro Scan’s Focused Electrode Leak Location (FELL) technology delivers an unbiased and precise method to support this mission, in contrast to legacy pipeline testing methods which are often unreliable and unable to validate construction effectiveness.

“The municipal pipeline & trenchless rehabilitation market is struggling because of a crisis of trust, and we’re happy to have our technology be part of the independent assessment and construction approval process,” stated Hansen.

An authority on sewer and water pipeline repairs, rehabilitation, and replacement, Hansen founded Hansen Software Inc. in 1983, one of the first global asset management systems dedicated to managing complex underground sewer and water infrastructure systems.

After selling his company in 2007 to Infor Global, Hansen recognized the limitations of acoustic sensors and CCTV-based visual inspection techniques which oftentimes approve pipeline repairs or replacements as watertight, when leaks caused by contractor damage or poor workmanship go undetected.

Working with industry experts, educators, engineers, and geophysicists, Hansen developed and patented a rugged underground sensor capable of assessing full-length and 360-degrees of a pipe wall. FELL Inspection is completed without customer service interruption, while precisely locating and measuring defects in Gallons per Minute or Liters per Second.

A key advantages is its repeatability of test results across across all pipe materials, multiple hardware and software platforms, users, and equipment configurations.

The technology has undergone numerous independent benchmark studies, including projects funded by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and Water Environment Research Foundation. International projects have included work with WRc plc (United Kingdom), IKT gGmbH (Germany), and JASCOMA (Japan).

"Given the trillion dollar price tag for fixing worldwide sewer & water networks, utilities can't afford to use inadequate legacy inspection methods to prioritize repairs or approve new installations," stated Hansen.

“Successful pipeline condition assessment doesn’t come from what you occasionally find,” stated Carissa Boudwin, Electro Scan's Vice President, Marketing. ”It comes from what you consistently find & repeatedly measure in Gallons per Minute or Liters per Second.”

This week's Fast Company announcement coincides with the Trenchless Middle East (TME) conference in Dubai, UAE, and the Water & Wastewater Equipment, Treatment & Transport Show (WWETT) in Indianapolis, IN.

Electro Scan Inc. will be a Roundtable Briefing participant at the June 2019 BlueTech Forum in London, where it plans to share how its leading edge technology will help reshape the Circular Economy of installation-to-replacement life cycle pipeline management for water and wastewater infrastructure.

Finally, Electro Scan Inc. will be attending the Fast Company Grill at the 2019 SXSW, March 8-11, 2019, in Austin, TX, and will appear in Fast Company’s Most Innovative Companies issue (March-April 2019), available online at https://www.fastcompany.com/most-innovative-companies/2019.

ABOUT ELECTRO SCAN INC.

Founded in 2011, the company designs, develops, markets, and supports technology services for pipeline condition assessment, environmental compliance monitoring, and independent rehabilitation effectiveness. The company sells and licenses equipment to local governments and utilities to conduct their own pipeline testing and offers a Technology-as-a-Service solution in partnership with authorized contractors. Headquartered in Sacramento, California, the company was founded by software entrepreneur Chuck Hansen, who founded a leading government asset management business in 1983, becoming the largest provider of pipeline condition assessment data before selling to private equity firm Golden Gate Capital and Infor Global in 2007.

ABOUT FAST COMPANY

Fast Company is the only media brand fully dedicated to the vital intersection of business, innovation, and design, engaging the most influential leaders, companies and thinkers on the future of business. The editor-in-chief is Stephanie Mehta and the publisher is Amanda Smith. Headquartered in New York City, Fast Company is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with its sister publication Inc. magazine.

