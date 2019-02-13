InSphero Appoints Distinguished Pharma Industry Executive Prof. Armin Wolf as Chief Scientific Officer

InSphero Logo InSphero's New CSO is Prof. Armin Wolf

With 30 years of cumulative experience at Novartis and Janssen, Prof. Wolf strengthens InSphero leadership team and augments 3D model and organ-on-a-chip R&D.

“After many years in industry, I’m excited to join this impressive team and continue advancement of these technologies to better support pharmaceutical companies in their quest for new cures.”” — Prof. Armin Wolf, InSphero Chief Scientific Officer

SCHLIEREN, SWITZERLAND, February 13, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- InSphero AG today announced that its Board ofDirectors has appointed Prof. Armin Wolf as Chief Scientific Officer (CSO) overseeing thecompany’s market leading 3D-cell-based organ-on-a-chip, metabolic disease, and toxicologyprograms.An accomplished pharmaceutical R&D executive and board-certified toxicologist, Prof. Wolfbrings a first-hand perspective on the challenges facing industry and the need for morephysiologically relevant human models to improve efficiency in drug discovery and safety testing.“With their 3D human tissue platforms and organ-on-a-chip technology, InSphero is aninnovative partner for an industry in need of new ways to improve productivity and return onR&D investment,” noted Prof. Wolf. “After many years in industry, I’m excited to join thisimpressive team and continue advancement of these technologies to better supportpharmaceutical companies in their quest for new cures.”Prof. Wolf joins the company from Janssen Pharmaceuticals Inc. (a Johnson & Johnson company),where he was Senior Director and Global Head of the Mechanistic & Investigative Toxicology(MIT) group in Beerse (Belgium), Spring House (PA) and La Jolla (CA). Previously, Prof. Wolf ledNovartis drug development teams as Director of Global Biomarker Group and as Head ofBiochemical Cellular Toxicology in Discovery and Investigative Toxicology in Basel. Prof. Wolf willcontinue his role as Professor of Toxicology at the Technical University of Kaiserslautern,Germany,In March, Dr. Patrick Guye, who has successfully led InSphero R&D and assay services as CSO overthe past two years, will join the company’s Scientific Advisory Board. Speaking on behalf of theInSphero Board and executive management team, CEO and Co-founder Dr. Jan Lichtenberg says,“Patrick has been instrumental in guiding InSphero towards becoming the leading technologyprovider for predictive, human, 3D in vitro disease models that help pharma companies identifynew drug targets and therapies for complex diseases such as NASH and type 1 and type 2diabetes. We have greatly appreciated his innovative spirit and market insights, and we aregrateful that he will continue to contribute as a member of our Scientific Advisory Board.”For more information about InSphero, visit www.insphero.com



