InSphero Appoints Distinguished Pharma Industry Executive Prof. Armin Wolf as Chief Scientific Officer
With 30 years of cumulative experience at Novartis and Janssen, Prof. Wolf strengthens InSphero leadership team and augments 3D model and organ-on-a-chip R&D.
Directors has appointed Prof. Armin Wolf as Chief Scientific Officer (CSO) overseeing the
company’s market leading 3D-cell-based organ-on-a-chip, metabolic disease, and toxicology
programs.
An accomplished pharmaceutical R&D executive and board-certified toxicologist, Prof. Wolf
brings a first-hand perspective on the challenges facing industry and the need for more
physiologically relevant human models to improve efficiency in drug discovery and safety testing.
“With their 3D human tissue platforms and organ-on-a-chip technology, InSphero is an
innovative partner for an industry in need of new ways to improve productivity and return on
R&D investment,” noted Prof. Wolf. “After many years in industry, I’m excited to join this
impressive team and continue advancement of these technologies to better support
pharmaceutical companies in their quest for new cures.”
Prof. Wolf joins the company from Janssen Pharmaceuticals Inc. (a Johnson & Johnson company),
where he was Senior Director and Global Head of the Mechanistic & Investigative Toxicology
(MIT) group in Beerse (Belgium), Spring House (PA) and La Jolla (CA). Previously, Prof. Wolf led
Novartis drug development teams as Director of Global Biomarker Group and as Head of
Biochemical Cellular Toxicology in Discovery and Investigative Toxicology in Basel. Prof. Wolf will
continue his role as Professor of Toxicology at the Technical University of Kaiserslautern,
Germany,
In March, Dr. Patrick Guye, who has successfully led InSphero R&D and assay services as CSO over
the past two years, will join the company’s Scientific Advisory Board. Speaking on behalf of the
InSphero Board and executive management team, CEO and Co-founder Dr. Jan Lichtenberg says,
“Patrick has been instrumental in guiding InSphero towards becoming the leading technology
provider for predictive, human, 3D in vitro disease models that help pharma companies identify
new drug targets and therapies for complex diseases such as NASH and type 1 and type 2
diabetes. We have greatly appreciated his innovative spirit and market insights, and we are
grateful that he will continue to contribute as a member of our Scientific Advisory Board.”
