Joe Newtz selected to showcase at the Millennium Music Conference & Showcase

BEAVER, PA, US, February 12, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Out of over 200 submissions for the 2019 Millennium Music Conference compilation CD, “Save Me” from Joe Newtz’ 2015 release Crossing Over was chosen to be one of the thirteen songs represented on the compilation.

Joe Newtz has been selected to showcase at the Millennium Music Conference & Showcase and will be performing at the Boneshire Brew Works (7462 Derry St Harrisburg, PA) on February 22nd at 7PM.

The Millennium Music Conference & Showcase has become one of the premier music events on the East Coast as hundreds of original acts, artists and music industry professionals have come to join the local community in this annual celebration of new music.

Signed to Big Noise Records, he lists influences as far-ranging as Genesis, the Outlaws, Luther Vandross, and Incubus but says his sound is most similar to another of his favorite bands, Toad the Wet Sprocket.

In 2016, Joe Newtz was placed on the Official Ballot for the 59th Annual Grammy Awards by The Recording Academy in the following categories: Best Rock Performance (‘Falling In’), Best Rock Performance (‘Save Me’), and Best Rock Song (‘Falling In’).



