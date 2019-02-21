Acclaimed USC Top Doc Says "Yes" to Operation:Scrubs Keynote Speaker Invite

Operation:Scrubs Symposium, May 6, 2019 - National Nurses Day - Marina Del Rey, CA

Pamela Jane Nye Keeps Maverick Nurse Moniker - Recruits Legendary USC Neurologist/Associate Professor Dr. Nerses Sanossian as Operation:Scrubs Keynote Speaker

It’s exciting to appear before so many stroke nurses representing California’s major stroke hospitals, to talk about stroke future, and share the most recent developments in prehospital stroke care.” — Sr. Nerses Sanossian

MARINA DEL REY, CALIFORNIA, USA, February 21, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- When combined, the words "Nerses," "Sanossian" and the initials "MD" have routinely enjoyed significant, specific and favorable search engine placement.

The combination of the words, “Pamela," "Nye," "Operation," and "Scrubs," however, have only recently become Google, Bing, and Yahoo search engine placement favorites.

What the two now have in common, is Operation:Scrubs: Dr. Nerses Sanossian will be Operation:Scrubs keynote speaker, and talk about "Development in Prehospital Stroke Care" to Pamela Jane Nye's stroke coordinator audience representing California’s 180+ Comprehensive, Primary and Stroke-Ready hospitals.

An industry legend in the world of neuroscience medicine, Dr. Sanossian is an Associate Professor with Board Certification in Neurology, Vascular Neurology and Neurosonology (neurovascular ultrasound) with current hospital affiliations including Keck Hospital of USC, USC Care Medical Group, Inc., USC Norris Cancer Hospital, and Verdugo Hills Hospital.

Dr. Sanossian’s specialization includes diagnosis and management of stroke, e.g., ischemic stroke, intracranial hemorrhage, cerebral vasculitis, stroke genetics, aneurysms, arteriovenous malformations (AVM). His research interests include the anti-inflammatory role of high-density lipoprotein cholesterol in cerebral atherosclerosis, vascular risk factors associated with cognitive impairment and dementia, also stroke and cerebrovascular disease in underserved and Latino populations.

He also has many “Teacher of the Year” accolades and is the recent recipient of the American Heart Association’s “new investigator award.”

Attracting a speaker with Dr. Sanossian’s credentials, let alone for an inaugural symposium with no prior history, is significant. When asked why Operation:Scrubs? Dr. Sanossian said “I've known and worked with Pam for many years. I said ‘yes’ because I want to support her continuing efforts to make a difference. This (Operation:Scrubs) symposium is innovative and exciting. It’s exciting to appear before so many stroke nurses representing California’s major stroke hospitals, to talk about stroke future, and share the most recent developments in prehospital stroke care."

According to Nye, she was admittedly surprised to receive Dr. Sanossian's email acceptance, explaining, "I know Dr. Sanossian keeps an incredibly busy and full schedule, and because of that, I was hesitant even to ask. Luckily I did ask, and with Dr. Sanossian as the keynote speaker, reinforces Operation:Scrubs having a high bar standard for providing quality, innovative and leading-edge continuing nurse education.”

Operation: Scrubs inaugural launch is May 6, National Nurses Day. "See a Nurse? Thank a Nurse!" is the theme and national challenge message.

Acting on that message, Operation:Scrubs takes place aboard FantaSea One, a 4-deck mega yacht in Marina del Rey, California. Furthermore, in addition to 8-hours of accredited continuing education, attending nurses receive a deluxe continental breakfast and a multi-choice soup-salad-dessert bar lunch. The symposium ends with a 2-hour sunset harbor cruise, including a hosted reception/hospitality party, gourmet buffet dinner, entertainment, and sponsor-provided swag-bag gifts to symposium attendees.

The Executive Director of Operation: Scrubs is Pamela Jane Nye. She's also the founder/CEO of Neuroscience Nursing, Ltd. On February 15th, Nye retired at the top of her 4-decade nursing career as the Stroke Coordinator/Clinical Nurse Specialist at UCLA Medical Center/Santa Monica. She will continue, however, as an Associate Professor at the UCLA School of Nursing.

Click Dr. Sanossian's Curriculum Vitae can be viewed by clinking his linked name above or viewed at https://operationscrubs.homestead.com/Sanossian_CV_2019.pdf

FantaSea One, flagship of FantaSea Yachts, Inc., is the Official Venue of Operation:Scrubs Inaugural Symposium



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.