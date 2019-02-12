Issued by Mitsubishi HItachi Power Systems Americas, Inc.

MHPS Is Global Market Share Leader in 2018 for Heavy Duty Gas Turbines According to McCoy Reports

J-Series Reliability and Efficiency Propel Mitsubishi Hitachi Power Systems to Global Leadership

LAKE MARY, FL, USA, February 12, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mitsubishi Hitachi Power Systems (MHPS) has achieved a major milestone in the global Power Generation sector, securing 2018 market share leadership in global orders for heavy duty gas turbines (100 MW and above). The result is based on data compiled by McCoy Reports, the premier reporting agency in the gas turbine market. This segment is the most closely watched by industry experts because it represents the most advanced technology and drives energy production globally.

MHPS market leadership was driven by the J-Series gas turbine and its industry-leading 64+% efficiency and 99.5% reliability. Globally, MHPS’ heavy duty turbines captured 41% global market share. For the largest gas turbines (post F-class and larger) MHPS had 49% global market share.

“Being the heavy duty gas turbine leader in this competitive market is validation of both our world-leading turbine technology and of our employees around the world who put our customer first,” said Kenji Ando, President & CEO of MHPS. “Twenty years ago, we made a bet that efficient and flexible natural gas power generation, in combination with renewables, would displace more carbon intensive and expensive forms of power generation. We are now seeing that bet play out before our eyes. We have great respect for our competitors, and this makes our accomplishment even more rewarding. I’m proud that more customers are choosing us to provide reliable and efficient power, and I’m looking forward to MHPS continuing to lead a Change in Power.”

About

Mitsubishi Hitachi Power Systems (MHPS) is a joint venture company between Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. and Hitachi, Ltd. integrating their operations in thermal power generation systems and other related businesses and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. MHPS manufactures the world’s most efficient Advanced Class Gas Turbines and is leading the development of the digital power plant of the future through its digital solutions platform MHPS-TOMONI™, providing real-time adaptive control and actionable knowledge to optimize power plant performance and significantly improve reliability. MHPS has an extensive network of manufacturing, service, remote monitoring and O&M support facilities located throughout the world. Headquartered in Lake Mary, FL, Mitsubishi Hitachi Power Systems Americas, Inc. (MHPS Americas) employs more than 2,000 people who design, build, install, monitor and service aero-derivative and heavy-duty natural gas, steam and geothermal turbines, generators, and environmental control systems throughout North and South America. MHPS Americas also collaborates with customers to deploy artificial intelligence and low carbon technologies to take the cost and carbon out of the electric power value chain. PW Power Systems (PWPS) and Mechanical Dynamics & Analysis (MD&A) are wholly owned subsidiaries of MHPS Americas.

MHPS Is Global Market Share Leader in 2018 for Heavy Duty Gas Turbines According to McCoy Reports
