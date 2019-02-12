Insite360 Introduces Insite360 HALO Fuel Logistics Solution

Insite360, a leading global provider of fuel logistics analytics software, announces the launch of Insite360 HALO.

HOUSTON, TX , UNITED STATES, February 12, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Insite360, a leading global provider of fuel logistics analytics software, announces the launch of Insite360 HALO a complete rack-to-cash fuel buying, distribution and reconciliation solution. HALO enables fuel buyers to remotely monitor, purchase and dispatch their gasoline and diesel requirements in real time. HALO utilizes an intuitive user interface to track truck loads in real-time, immediately access electronic bill of ladings and delivery tickets, and then issue error-free invoices within minutes of fuel delivery.

This intuitive new paperless software solution revolutionizes the fuel supply chain procurement and logistics process for fuel distributors, wholesalers, common carriers, bulk fuel buyers, fleet operators and convenience store retailers. Designed for operators and networks of any size, Insite360 HALO delivers a comprehensive, easy to implement solution, bringing multiple areas of fuel management operations together in a single, integrated platform.

“We have realized significant productivity improvements across our fuel buying, driver dispatch and bill of lading reconciliation using Insite360 Halo and Delivery.” said Phil Dorroll, President of Go Energies, LLC. “The elimination of paperwork combined with real time information, image capture and dispatch have made Go Energies a more efficient fuel distributor. It’s truly game changing to be invoicing our customers 5 minutes after we drop fuel in the ground!”

HALO leverages the knowledge gained from managing a significant amount of the nation’s fuel purchases combined with the real-world experiences of wholesalers and jobbers. With HALO, you can manage and control all your fuel buying and dispatch operations using just one system, as opposed to the five to seven that may currently be required.

“Insite360 HALO combines current technology, including geofencing and mobile device image capture and communications, to optimize the fuel logistics process.” said Angela Wisdom, Senior Director, Insite360, a Veeder-Root company. “Designed to work with both Android and Apple devices, the system enables efficient dispatch and accelerates cash collections by several days. Automating demurrage capture, and knowing real time delivery status for fuel loads, will improve costs and accuracy across the supply chain.”

With Insite360 HALO, users now have a single automation solution for managing fuel operations and supply chain processes, enabling them to:

• Avoid costly runouts and retains with real time forecasting & direct ATG access

• Optimize costs and working capital by buying fuel at the best price at the right time

• Utilize all major oil and fuel price feeds, including DTN, OPIS, and PLATTS

• Reduce phone calls with real-time online order & delivery status

• Improve fuel delivery speed and ensure driver accountability and performance

• Quickly schedule deliveries with one click drag-and-drop dispatch

• Eliminate paperwork and errors with electronic BOL's and delivery tickets

• Get paid faster by invoicing within 5 minutes of dropping fuel

• Improve delivery speed & ensure driver accountability and performance

HALO also allows users to monitor and manage their fuel inventory and dispatch 24/7, all the while increasing uptime and profitability. Insite360’s combination of best-in-class software and services, with more than 20 years of experience in fuel management, make this a valuable business solution for fuel supply chain managers to optimize their ROI.

ABOUT INSITE360

As the leading global supplier of fuel management solutions, Insite360 is the analytics business unit of Gilbarco Veeder-Root, the world’s leading fueling equipment and solutions provider. With over 20 years of fuel and environmental decision support experience, we help optimize commercial and retail supply chain operations with purchasing, logistics and environmental compliance. Our portfolio of market leading products includes: HALO, DASH, Advanced Variance Analysis and Fuel Center. Our products improve profitability and abate risk for customers by delivering solutions to manage onsite operations, compliance reporting, fuel procurement, inventory reconciliation, and accounting processes. Insite360 products and services are responsible for 22 billion gallons of gasoline and diesel fuel annually. For more information please visit https://www.insite360suite.com.



