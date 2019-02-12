Affordability of WOLFCOM Body Camera packages encourages Sheriff to make the switch

With your tough camera design, stellar support staff and budget friendly pricing, we are very happy with our choice to change over to WOLFCOM.” — Captain Tom Seifert

PASADENA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, February 12, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- It’s no secret to law enforcement that implementing a body camera program can be a burden on departmental budgets. For Glacier County Sheriff’s Office in Montana, finding a more budget friendlier option made the switch much easier.“With your tough camera design, stellar support staff and budget friendly pricing, we are very happy with our choice to change over to WOLFCOM ,” said Captain Tom Seifert.According to Captain Seifert, the body cameras have been assigned and the evidence management software is up and running.“The Deputies love the body cameras, citing their small size and easy operation,” he said. “The software interface is easy to use and works great.”Citing excellent customer service, Captain Seifert added that the issues they’ve run into, were easily handled and resolved over the phone.“Your support staff have been friendly and helpful throughout the entire process.”“As the price for body cameras and management software soars throughout the US, we ask ourselves why?” said WOLFCOM CEO Peter Austin Onruang. “Other body camera providers take advantage of this situation and charge a premium since the city, state, or government is paying for it. Everyone forgets the smaller agencies that must work on a small budget. We don’t.”WOLFCOM offers a range of packages to accommodate departments of all sizes. For departments who cannot afford the exorbitant cloud storage costs, WOLFCOM offers affordable on-premise and ala carte solutions.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.