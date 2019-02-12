Small Police Department in Ohio acquires WOLFCOM body cameras and software

As a small police department, we have been very pleased with our WOLFCOM cameras and software.” — Chief Jared L. Laux

PASADENA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, February 12, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Understanding and catering to the needs of small-sized police departments has become a specialty for WOLFCOM . With ever increasing costs for storing and managing digital assets, small departments simply cannot afford to have a body worn camera program. This recently changed for Ft. Recovery Police Department in Ohio, who recently purchased a WOLFCOM Body Camera solution."As a small police department, we have been very pleased with our WOLFCOM cameras and software,” said Chief Jared L. Laux. “They have both multiple functions but are easy to use.Chief Laux added that using the cameras and software has been a good experience for his staff and officers.“Police officers need body cameras now more than ever. They need a 3rd eye to see and remember what they forgot and to be the truth behind false accusations when they need it the most,” said WOLFCOM CEO Peter Austin Onruang.“We have had two other types of body worn cameras in the past and these (WOLFCOM) are our favorite and most dependable,” added Chief Laux.WOLFCOM offers a range of packages to accommodate departments of all sizes. For departments who cannot afford the exorbitant cloud storage costs, WOLFCOM offers affordable on-premise and ala carte solutions.



