Stuart Burchill’s EPX-H2O Coating Provides Powerful Insulating Solutions for Chemical Plants

Nanotechnology Expert, Stuart Burchill, Paves the Way for Energy Efficient Manufacturing

NAPLES, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, February 12, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Chemical plants face many unique challenges when it comes to saving energy. Harsh chemical environments quickly degrade older forms of insulation which are not resistant to chemical splashes or extreme conditions. Using standard fibrous insulation for tanks, kettles, reactors and pipes will often lead to corrosion under insulation (CUI) and a short lifespan, meaning costly repairs and maintenance over time. Stuart Burchill , CEO of Industrial Nanotech Inc., understands that properly insulating heat process equipment and storage vessels could potentially save manufacturers a fortune. The bulk chemical industry is the largest industrial consumer of energy in the United States, accounting for 28% of the industrial sector’s energy use. With Heat Shield™ EPX-H2O, energy consumption can now be greatly reduced at both the facility level and corporate level.Heat Shield™ EPX-H2O was designed as an easy-to-use, extremely durable thermal insulation coating. Backed by Stuart Burchill, it has been engineered to last more than a decade without any degradation or need for replacement. Key advantages of this insulation for the chemical industry include:Powerful energy savings (users report 15% to 35% or more)Safe touch solution (can reduce surfaces as hot as 400F to 140F)Splash resistant to acids, bases, and fuelsPrevents corrosion & CUICan be sprayed on while surface is hot (no downtime)No exterior cladding neededWater-based, low VOC, environmentally friendlyHeat Shield™ EPX-H2O can be used on equipment such as:Jacketed reactors (aka: kettles)ReboilersRotary vacuum driersSteam pipesSteam valvesHeat exchangersBoilersChemical storage tanksEnergy Savings & Temperature ReductionChemical manufacturers now have the opportunity to effectively insulate their equipment and evolve into energy efficient powerhouses. Numerous case studies in a variety of industrial environments illustrate the powerful performance effects of Heat Shield™ EPX-H2O.1. Steam Pipes in a municipal water reclamation facility saw a temperature reduction of -52F (from 152F to 100F).2. A Boiler in a large city hospital had a temperature reduction of -94F (from 230F to 136F), and energy savings of 241.06 BTU/hr.ft2.3. A Dye Machine in a textile manufacturing facility achieved energy savings of 30% to 50%, with ROI in just 5 months.Specifications Now AvailableNo need for guesswork, Stuart Burchill ensures personalized proposals now available for company specific projects. Contact Industrial Nanotech Inc. to learn more about energy saving solutions.About Industrial Nanotech, Inc.Led by CEO/CTO, Stuart Burchill, Industrial Nanotech Inc. is a global nanoscience solutions and research leader. New, innovative applications are developed and commercialized to be used in sustainable buildings and manufacturing. Products are sold worldwide, including patented thermal insulation and asset protection coatings, which provide energy savings, thermal insulation, corrosion resistance, prevention of CUI, moisture resistance, UV resistance, chemical resistance, and other protective benefits. The coatings are low VOC, water-based, and sustainable.



