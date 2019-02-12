New Streaming TV Network to Help Local Leaders Spread Information

Leaders – including community, education, faith-based, and elected officials have to be heard and seen to accelerate change

FORT WAYNE, IN, US, February 12, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- “Leaders – including community, education, faith-based, and elected officials have to be heard and seen to accelerate change,” said Simon Bray, a Fort Wayne native and CEO of Streaming Television Inc. In that statement is the heart of his approach to business: helping others communicate effectively by providing Streaming Television services to assist local leaders with delivering their information directly to the people they represent.Bray, who has more than 29 years of telecommunications, mobile, Internet, and streaming technology experience, has launched the Fort Wayne Streaming Television channel , as the first city, of more than 190 deployed channels, which is available on Amazon Fire TV devices, Roku devices and at fortwaynestv.com on any computer or mobile phone.Many in the Fort Wayne community remember Indiana Telephone Connect (ITC), which served thousands of Fort Wayne customers until it was sold in 2003. Bray was the founder and CEO of ITC.As he launches Streaming Television channels in cities across the USA, he holds dear, in business, the approach his mother, the late Pastor Louise Bray, used in ministry. Pastor Bray founded and led Crusaders for Christ Revival Center, 809 Eliza St. “No matter what, I want to reach as many people as I can,” Bray recalls his mother’s resolve. In the streaming television industry, he is poised to continue his mother’s legacy by helping community, education, government, and faith-based leaders get their programs on TV. “We created a whole new standard in delivering local content on TV,” Bray said. “Important local content is not on streaming devices. We created the platform to solve that problem.”Streaming Television Inc., ( citystv.com ) is building a national network of local city streaming television channels on Amazon Fire TV, Roku, and Apple TV-connected TV devices. Streaming Television Inc. has regional offices in Fort Wayne, Indiana and in Atlanta, Georgia.###Streaming Television Inc.’s Midwest office is in the Northeast Indiana Innovation Park, 3215 Stellhorn Road, Fort Wayne, IN 46815. For more information about Streaming Television Inc. or its founder, Simon Bray, call 260-344-4484 ext. 201, e-mail info@streamingtelevisioninc.com, or visit the Web site at www.fortwaynestv.com



