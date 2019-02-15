Dr. Matthew Bogard publishes an article on why adults develop arthritis

Dr Matthew Bogard NE and IA Dr Matthew Bogard Omaha Nebraska Doctor Matt Bogard MD Emergency Medicine Blog of Dr Matt Bogard Iowa Dr Matthew Bogard Omaha Nebraska

OMAHA, NEBRASKA, UNITED STATES, February 15, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Arthritis – inflammation of the joints - isn’t confined to people who are elderly. It can affect everyone, including children. According to research, about 54 million adults and 300 thousand children have arthritis of one kind or another. If you feel that your joints hurt too much, read this article to decipher if you are suffering from arthritis. We’ll be taking a look at arthritis types, symptoms, and causes in this article.Arthritis can occur in any joint of your body including your knees, ankles, elbows, wrists, and fingers. If you’re suffering from arthritis, you will feel pain and sometimes swelling in affected joints. This can make it difficult or painful to complete everyday tasks.Types of ArthritisArthritis refers to about 120 different types of diseases. Some of the most common forms of arthritis are listed below.• Osteoarthritis• Rheumatoid arthritis• Psoriatic arthritis• Gout• LupusCausesArthritis can occur for various reasons and each subtype of arthritis has its own causes. Let’s take a look at the different types of arthritis individually.OsteoarthritisThe joints in your body have a jelly-like protective covering called cartilage. It protects your joints from wear and tear, allowing you to move easily. Osteoarthritis is the condition when the cartilage in your body breaks down because of injuries, stress or due to increasing age. This causes pain when you move your joints.Rheumatoid ArthritisThis type of arthritis is an autoimmune disease which means that your body’s immune system attacks your joints. The reason why the body reacts this way is not yet known.Psoriatic ArthritisThis type of arthritis is part of a medical condition called psoriasis in which patients develop red and white patches of inflamed and itchy skin.GoutThis type of arthritis develops when the level of uric acid become elevated. The excess uric acid builds up in different parts of your body including your joints. It may occur if you consume foods that contain high amounts of uric acid or your kidneys have failed to process the uric acid produced by your body.LupusLupus is a condition in which your immune system attacks your body parts including joints, brain, kidneys, skin, and other organs. The reason why your immune system acts this way is not exactly known.SymptomsDifferent types of arthritis have different symptoms. These are common signs that indicate you have arthritis.Osteoarthritis• Sharp pain in joints• Difficulty in walking• Joints become stiff when you wake upRheumatoid Arthritis• Sharp pain in joints• Stiffness and swelling in joints• Symmetrical pattern of pain. This means if your right hand is affected, your left hand will also be affected.Psoriatic Arthritis• Swollen fingers and toes• Discolored fingernails• Sharp pain and stiffness in jointsGout• Stiff joints• Sharp joint pain usually in your toes, elbows, ankles, knees, or fingers.• Redness and swelling of jointsLupus• Sharp pain in joints• Headache• Swollen limbs• Rashes around cheeks• Mouth sores• Hair loss• Anemia• Chest painIf you think your body is exhibiting these symptoms, you should get yourself checked by a doctor. Arthritis can be managed with proper medication and exercises if diagnosed at an early stage. However, most types of arthritis cannot be completely cured. So, visit your doctor today to know if you have arthritis. Matthew Bogard, MD (Iowa, Nebraska)Physician Dr. Matthew Bogard practices Emergency Medicine in Omaha, Nebraska. During his training at the University of Nebraska College of Medicine, he was selected to join the Advanced Rural Training Program, a four-year residency that trains physicians to provide comprehensive full-spectrum medical care. During his residency, Dr. Bogard served on the Board of Directors of the Nebraska Academy of Family Physicians, was active with the Nebraska Medical Association, mentored multiple medical students and was honored by the Nebraska Legislature as “Family Physician of the Day.” Dr Matt Bogard primarily practices Emergency Medicine. Dr. Matt Bogard is Board Certified by the American Academy of Family Physicians and Board Eligible in Emergency Medicine.Website: https://matthewbogardmd.com/ News: https://medicogazette.com/dr-matthew-bogard%2C-iowa News: https://hippocratesguild.com/dr-matthew-bogard Blog: https://matthewbogardmd.blogspot.com/ LinkedIn Profile: https://www.linkedin.com/in/matthew-bogard-m-d-b0604417b/ News: https://attorneygazette.com/matthew-bogard%2C-md#7244cab0-d3fa-44b9-8632-6f83b0524da4 News: https://hype.news/dr-matthew-bogard/



