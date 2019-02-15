"Read the Fine Print Before Accidentally Giving Away Your Technology" - article by attorneys Frank Lauletta & Randy Ford

Office of Lauletta Birnbaum, Frank Lauletta, Partner Lauletta Birnbaum, Attorney Frank A. Lauletta Frank Lauletta, Partner at the Law Firm Lauletta Birnbaum Frank Lauletta, Attorney Profile at solomonlawguild.com 591 Mantua Blvd, location of Lauletta Birnbaum and Vert Properties (Frank Lauletta, Attorney)

Beware and be careful not to give away your valuable intellectual property when distributing your goods or services.

SEWELL, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, February 15, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Seller beware. Whether you are a software company, cloud-based service provider, data provider, IT vendor, research firm, or any other business that sells products or services based on proprietary technology or concepts, beware and be careful not to give away your valuable intellectual property when distributing your goods or services.Businesses that sell a technology or other proprietary service are often selling to larger more established companies. Many large companies have a standard one-size-fits-all form of vendor services agreement used for everything from staplers to sophisticated software. Often the form agreement is written based on the assumption that you (the vendor) are creating the technology, concept, or idea specifically for this customer and that the entire work product being delivered belongs to the customer. Another common provision that is less onerous but can nonetheless be problematic is when the form agreement states that you (the vendor) own the underlying concept or technology but that any modifications, enhancements, or customizations completed in connection with the services belong to the customer.In either event, signing such a vendor agreement could have a long-term, negative impact on your ability to grow and expand your business in the future. In the first situation, you have arguably sold your entire technology to your customer. In the second situation, you have kept the underlying technology or know-how, but have limited your ability to sell or license functionality or know-how you may have developed while working with that customer to other potential customers. It is not uncommon that your other customers and prospective customers have the same or similar functionality requirements but just haven’t contacted you yet. You do not want to restrict your ability to work with other customers requiring similar work for which you have experience in providing.Read the Fine PrintJust because the agreement looks like a preprinted form with dense type and hard to read paragraphs doesn’t mean it isn’t enforceable. In fact, it probably is and, furthermore, a customer that believes it purchased proprietary technology from you may very well seek to protect that ownership. The customer most likely does not intend to go into your business itself, but the customer may be very interested in keeping its competitors from benefitting from the services that you provided to them. In sum, any vendor agreement form presented by a potential customer should be reviewed carefully to ensure that it does not jeopardize your ability to continue to market and distribute your technology, concept or services to others.If You Don’t Ask, the Answer is “No”No matter how imposing or non-negotiable a customer’s form of agreement may appear, don’t be afraid to ask for a change. If a potential customer objects to making any changes you can always agree to sign it later, but if you don’t ask, you have no chance of protecting yourself. It is rare that a potential customer will walk away simply because you asked to make a change to an agreement, and if the potential customer does, it may likely be an excuse as opposed to a reason. Negotiating changes to a vendor agreement does not need to be a hard-nosed adversarial process. Ask nicely. Point out that the form agreement does not fit the circumstances of your particular product or service. A potential customer is much more likely to agree to change its form agreement to reflect that you retain ownership of your technology during the negotiation process before you sign the agreement, than cede ownership of it after you sign. 