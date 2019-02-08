FOURSEVEN Gets Personal With Its All New Valentine's Day Gifts Collection

FOURSEVEN believes that forever gift such as hand-crafted silver jewellery that speaks your message of love for you is best!

GURUGRAM, INDIA, February 8, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- To celebrate Valentine's Day this year, the omnichannel jewellery brand FOURSEVEN has launched its Valentine’s Day Gifts collection. Beautifully handcrafted in pure 92.5 Sterling silver, the collection is designed to offer something for everyone and for every budget. Gifts for your wife or girlfriend, for your husband or boyfriend, couples jewellery, and even a broad selection of beautiful gifts for Rs 1000 or less.

THE COLLECTION:

The collection features original designs in pure 92.5 sterling silver, each piece with its own special meaning to help customers find the perfect way to express their love this Valentine’s Day. Playful pieces take inspiration from traditional candy message hearts as silver charms that profess “I ♡ U” or “Be Mine”.

Trendy pieces include a wide range of charms, earrings, rings and necklaces with hearts, cupid’s arrow, lock and keys, Disney’s Mickey and Minnie Mouse, and many other Valentine love themes. On the more elegant side, hand-carved semi-precious stones or genuine pearls add colour and vibrance to the range.

Love is a two-way street and the fourseven Valentine’s Day Gifts for Him offer a great set of options for men as well. From stylish silver ear studs to a lovely Vintage Angel Wing Key necklace to gorgeous silver cufflinks, pendants and rings, there is a broad selection. If your guy isn’t into jewellery, you could gift him a classy silver bookmark or even a set of fourseven’s wine glass charms.

"Silver is the new chocolate and roses," said Rebekkah Kumar, founder and CEO, Fourseven. "Just as your love is personal, your gift of love should be too. That’s why we’ve created so many different ways to express your love this Valentine's Day."

FOURSEVEN's Valentine's Day Gifts collection is priced from INR 600 onwards. The jewellery pieces come packaged in ready-to-gift packaging and customers can request a personal gift message for their orders.

About FOURSEVEN

FOURSEVEN is India’s innovative consumer brand creating contemporary jewellery and accessories for women, men and children that enable self-expression and celebrate beauty, grace and positivity in our world. We are best known for our charms collection, which is quirky and fun, but at the same time also elegant and beautiful. Fourseven ships pan-India and around the world from its fourseven.com website and is expanding into the offline channel through branded concept stores, starting with Delhi/NCR.

FOURSEVEN products are proudly imagined, designed and hand-crafted in India with love.

