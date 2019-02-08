Metal Supermarkets Announces 'Metal My Way' Winter Contest Winner

The Top Metal Project Selected from 740+ Submissions

I couldn't have even started my project without the great team at the Metal Supermarkets Fort Worth.” — Clayton Collins

MISSISSAUGA, ON, CANADA, February 8, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Metal Supermarkets, the world’s largest supplier of small quantity metals, has announced the grand prize winner of the recent Metal My Way contest. The online contest showcases creative and innovative metal projects from across the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom.

The grand prize winner was Clayton Collins for his 9 Cylinder Radial Engine. Clayton’s project impressed the contest judges with its high level of complexity, intricacy, and craftsmanship. As the grand prize winner, Clayton will receive a Pit Boss 700FB Wood Pellet Grill.

Clayton created the 9 Cylinder Radial Engine using processes such as milling, machining, welding, honing, heat treatments and more. He used various grades of Aluminum, Steel, Brass and more to help him achieve the final result. Clayton dedicated more than 4.5 years to complete the engine, utilizing only manual equipment. "I know there were a lot of great metal projects submitted," said Clayton. "The fact that my Radial Engine was chosen as the Metal My Way winner means a lot. I couldn't have even started my project without the great team at the Metal Supermarkets Fort Worth."

In this most recent iteration, the Metal My Way contest received over 740 submissions in just under 3 weeks!

"We are impressed by the creativity and skill of everyone that takes part in Metal My Way," said Stephen Schober, President and CEO of Metal Supermarkets, the title sponsor of Metal My Way. "The response, with over 700 entrants is overwhelming, and we love to be able to showcase these incredible metal related projects."

Now in its 5th year, the Winter Metal My Way accepted submissions from January 14 through January 31. Entrants were encouraged to submit photos or videos of their metal projects on MetalMyWay.com, where Clayton’s winning project as well as the hundreds of other submissions can be seen.

###

About Metal Supermarkets:

Metal Supermarkets, The Convenience Stores for Metal, is the world’s largest small-quantity metal supplier with over 90 brick-and-mortar stores across the US, Canada and United Kingdom. We sell a wide variety of metals including Aluminum, Hot-Rolled Steel, Cold-Rolled Steel, Stainless Steel, Alloy Steel, Galvanized Steel, Tool Steel, Brass, Bronze and Copper. We offer value-added services such as Production Cutting, Shearing, Punching and more. Our staff are highly-specialized and will help you find the metal you need. We are metal experts and have been providing quality customer service and products since 1985.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.