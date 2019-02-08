Henry Buys Homes LLC Announces Updated Website; We Buy Houses In Jacksonville

Are you looking to sell your house fast in Jacksonville? We buy houses in Jacksonville fast for cash. Visit our website to get your cash offer today!

JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, February 8, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Henry Buys Homes LLC buys houses via a fast and an all-cash process in Jacksonville, Florida. If you are thinking to yourself “I need to sell my house fast Jacksonville ,” then Henry Angeli and his company can assist you in doing so. The company is not actually listing the house, but it is buying the house directly which makes the whole process much simpler and less expensive since all the fees and commissions for agencies and realtors can be avoided.The process is fairly easy; all that potential sellers have to do is go to the website of the company and fill out the form where they will describe the property to the company. Afterward, if the house meets the needed criteria, somebody from Henry Buys Homes LLC will visit the property and look around it. After that, the sellers will receive a fair offer that they don’t have an obligation to accept. If the offer is accepted by the seller, the actual buy out of the company can happen as soon as seven days after the offer. If the sellers have a different timeline that will work better for them, then it will be respected by Henry Buys Homes LLC.Different customers need to sell their properties fast because of different reasons. Those reasons are not important to the company, but they can really vary. Some of the most common reasons that inspire people to want to sell their houses very fast are the following:- To avoid foreclosure- Because of a loss of a loved one or a divorce- To move to a different place- Because they are upside down on their mortgage- Because they have an unwanted/inherited property- Because the house is vacant- To stop dealing with bad tenants- Because of a fire/flood or another type of damage to the houseThe situation in which the house is in is not that important. The advantages that sellers have selling their home through this process are that they won’t need to deal with mountains of documentation, they won’t need to pay commissions or fees, they won’t need to do repairs or clean up the place, they will be in charge of setting the date of the selling, and many others!The company has plenty of satisfied customers, and one of them wrote:“Henry was a pleasure to work with. He is an honest man, and I would definitely recommend him. He went out of his way to assist me. He offered me just what I wanted for my home. I would do business with him again if needed. Thank you, Henry.”The company’s motto is “we buy houses in Jacksonville for a fair price,” and they do stick to it. “Henry’s word is his honor. You will find him forthright and always working to do what’s right” said another customer.Different places where the company operates and buys off houses from people are Jacksonville Beach, Atlantic Beach, Neptune Beach, Ponte Vedra Beach, Saint Augustine, Orange Park, Middleburg, Fleming Island, Yulee, Fernandina Beach, Amelia Island, Callahan, Hilliard, St. Johns, Nassau and Duval Counties.Contact InfoCEO Name: Henry AngeliCompany Name: Henry Buys Homes LLCCompany Address: 221 N Hogan St Ste 525 Jacksonville, Florida 32202Company Phone: 904-878-2473Website: https://www.henrybuyshomes.com Business Email: henry@henrybuyshomes.com



